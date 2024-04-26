Bubba Wallace Music: What Music Does the NASCAR Driver Like?

Driving in the NASCAR Cup Series puts a lot of pressure on drivers regardless of their skill and experience. To take their minds off this tiring business that they are in, drivers choose to engage in other activities that will distract their minds. Chase Elliott flies airplanes, William Byron puts legos together, and Ross Chastain farms watermelons. Meanwhile, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace listens to heavy music.

In a recent conversation on V-103 Atlanta, the driver revealed what music he’s been listening to lately to get himself amped up for races. He said, “I don’t know when it came out. I’m a little late to it. But the new J Cole album is slaps. I’ve been bumping that the last couple of days.” The album that Wallace referred to is ‘Might Delete Later’.

Music has been Wallace’s method of escapism for a long time now. An avid drummer, he winds down at his home by singing along to Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’, according to Tudum. He has been one of the most influential figures in racing, talking publicly about mental health and the potential of music to counteract depression.

The driver said to Rolling Stone last year about his passion for loud songs, “I always say the heavier the song, the louder the song, the better it makes me feel. Something about it elevates me to a better place mentally.” He continued pitching for everyone to find a way to escape the “madness of life”.

Notably, he revealed that heavy metal helped him get through a tough phase in 2019 when things weren’t going well with his wife, Amanda. ‘Death’s Hand’ by the Amity Affliction had been the go-to number that’d helped him overcome this period. He noted that he would listen to the song on repeat every day to gather up motivation.

How Bubba Wallace differs from the NASCAR garage in his taste of music

While heavy metal is highest on Wallace’s playlist, it is not so for the other drivers who share the grid with him. He acknowledged to Tudum that the majority of them were into country music and that it didn’t interest him much. “For me, country is like the pop country or the bro country stuff,” he said. “Sitting there with a beer in hand. I’m not really for that.”

Apart from metalcore and hardcore, Wallace is also into pop music. He co-starred alongside Denny Hamlin in Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’. As for music suggestions, he has three bands everyone ought to give a shot. Silent Planet, for its relatability. Parkway Drive, his numero uno band. And finally, Fire from the Gods.