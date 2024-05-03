Gary Brecka Lists Five Simple Ways to Fight Deficiencies From ‘Killing You Early’

Deficiencies and misconceptions about nutrition often lead to chronic health problems that could hamper the quality of life. However, biologist Gary Brecka has an easy five-step protocol that’s easy to follow and could help combat deficiencies.

In a conversation with Steven Bartlett, Brecka highlighted how processed foods and toxins have infiltrated the consumer market, and to reverse the effects, one needs to take some serious measures. When Bartlett asked for simple tools to help with this situation, he recommended five steps that would be easy to incorporate into one’s day-to-day life.

The five steps that not only add to one’s daily routine but also focus on fixing simple things are:

Drinking mineralized water

Taking DHA EPA fish oil supplements

Sunlight

Grounding/Breathwork

Cold showers

To battle mineral deficiencies, it was important to consume trace amounts of them in one’s daily drinking water. However, with the ongoing debate and discussion surrounding the presence of fluorides, it might be difficult to get the necessary dosage. The first step that Brecka recommends as his protocol is to add Celtic sea salt or Baja gold salt to drinking water to help mineralize it.

It is important to note that one must avoid normal table salt for this purpose since it doesn’t contain the trace minerals that one might need.

DHA EPA Omega-3 supplements

Many have praised fish oil for its incredible benefits catered to the brain and body. Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, the supplement is widely combined with day-to-day consumables to reap the benefits of it. Fitness icons like Arnold Schwarzenegger have also sworn by its usage to prevent autoimmune diseases and headaches and enhance brain health.

Sunlight

It’s no secret that the red light waves that the morning sun emits are by far one of the most crucial forms of therapy for various issues. Penetrating to the depths of the skin and cells, sufficient sunlight and the resulting red light waves can help boost oxygen consumption and energy, along with regulating various hormones, cortisol levels, and much more.

If sunlight isn’t as extensively available in one’s residence, both Gary Brecka and neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman recommended red light panels or sun lamps that could do the job just as well.

Grounding/Breathwork

One of Brecka’s signature techniques for ‘biohacking’ was his breathwork and grounding methods. Being as close to Mother Nature as possible, he is often spotted taking deep breaths from his nose and mouth, giving him an abundance of oxygen.

“Where oxygen thrives, disease cannot survive.”

An overflow of oxygen in the system translates to more energy produced by the mitochondria in the cells and, therefore, more chances to fight diseases. Since then, this cost-effective technique is always present in his arsenal.

Cold Showers

In a conversation with UFC CEO Dana White, he called cold water his newest addiction because of the incredible benefits it offers, along with the adrenaline rush of the process. It improves circulation, enhances recovery, and promotes better sleep, making it a staple in his routine.

Brecka’s go-to morning routine may not be a lot, but is the best approach to transition to a healthier lifestyle. Small, consistent changes could lead to significant results, and he wants to see more people incorporate these steps into their day-to-day lives.