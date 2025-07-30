Bubba Wallace Details How He Celebrated His First Crown Jewel Win At Indianapolis

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace created history on Sunday by winning the Brickyard 400. He became the first Black person to win a major race at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, and this achievement needed every bit of celebration. In an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr., he detailed his joyous emotions in the immediate aftermath of the victory.

It took him around three hours after the race ended to get to his plane that was headed home. During this time, he patiently went through and enjoyed every bit of clout that was being showered on him because he knew that he had done enough to deserve it. He explained to Junior that he started the celebrations on the frontstretch before going up on the stage for pictures.

He then went down to kiss the bricks with his team, as is the tradition. Wallace was then taken into the media center for another commitment. When he returned, the entire 23XI Racing group had gathered to take a photograph with him. He spoke of this in great excitement and also mentioned how Denny Hamlin had come out along with his family.

He continued, “There was media on the frontstretch there. So, we did that. Then we went inside and did media center media, all the pressing questions. And I’m a guy that likes to talk a lot. So I give elaborate answers. I could control that time frame, but I didn’t. I didn’t care ’cause it was my day. It was my moment.”

After another interview on pit road, Wallace finally hopped on a bus and left to catch his flight home. The sorry figure in all this was Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney. He is best friends with Wallace, and it came to light that the two were sharing the plane. Waiting for the crown jewel winner to arrive must not have been easy.

The adrenaline rush that Wallace felt in those few hours was tremendous. He had to consciously place one foot in front of the other just to walk straight, and he also admitted that he had to fight back tears to get some words out of his mouth. The day’s lore was captured perfectly in the moment when he lifted his baby boy, Becks, triumphantly above his head in Victory Lane.