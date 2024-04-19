William Byron and Golf: Is the NASCAR Driver a Golf Player Like Teammate Chase Elliott?

Chase Elliott has a deep lying affinity for golf. He began showcasing interest in the gentleman’s game when he was still a driver in JR Motorsports and has kept it running through all these years. Through his influence or not, Hendrick Motorsports has yet another golf aficionado within its garage.

William Byron revealed his interest for the sport in his Texas pre-race interview and spoke about his presence in the 2024 Masters Week. Though Byron has a keen interest in doing so, he hasn’t been able to get on a course frequently in recent times. He said, “I haven’t been that into golf lately, but I did play this week, a little bit. I love the Masters.

“I’ve been once or twice and it’s just a very special place and just has that kind of history behind it… That aura when you walk in. So, it’s really cool.”

He continued to compare the Augusta National Golf Club, the location of the Masters Week, to race tracks with a rich history and mentioned that he loved how fan friendly the entire event is. Placing himself on the scale, he judged him to be a 10 or 12 handicap considering that he hasn’t been playing so very often. He provided his opinion on Scottie Scheffler and noted that the golfer had a “solid” mindset.

Chase Elliott is more serious about his time on the golf course than Byron

Compared to Byron, Elliott takes golf as a tad bit more serious hobby. He used the sport as a mode of relaxation away from the high pressure environment in race tracks. He told Dale Earnhardt Jr. in an episode of Dale Jr. Download, “I just enjoy being outside on those nice weather days. Like, if the weather is good in the morning and I can adjust my schedule to go do that, I totally would and I would just work late.”

Despite his love for it, Elliott himself isn’t quite the pro golfer yet. However, he understands that it is a slow process and strives to get himself better. Dale Jr. himself admitted on the podcast that he’d never had quite the dove in and tried his hand at the sport and was scared to do so.

It’s not quite uncommon to see race car drivers have other sports as a productive distraction. Golf and flying airplanes work for Elliott. Cycling had created quite the impression for Dale Jr. For Byron, maybe golf is now alongside building race cars with legos.