Bubba Wallace Tears Up in Emotional Victory Lane Interview After First Crown Jewel Win

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) celebrates on the yard of bricks Sunday, July 27, 2025, during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Image credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bubba Wallace proved on Sunday that life truly can imitate art.

Advertisement

After winning the biggest race of his controversial NASCAR Cup career, Wallace capped off celebrating Sunday’s win in the 32nd running of the Brickyard 400 by lifting his 10-month-old baby boy, Becks, above his head in triumph, much like Rafiki raised up baby Simba for the kingdom below to see and rejoice in the movie “The Lion King.”

As emotional as Wallace was, he brought down the house at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, receiving a thunderous round of applause shortly after kissing his wife Amy and then lifting their son into the air, as if he were the greatest trophy a race car driver could ever win.

If ever there was a Kodak moment, that was it. Even non-Bubba fans likely cheered his stunning achievement. Wallace fought back tears but managed to compose his reply when asked what winning one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races means to him.

“I’m wore out,” Wallace told TNT. “I thought about every which way to Sunday, beside driving the race car, that red flag (late in the race, which resulted in double overtime) and oh my gosh, man. I’m just so proud of this team. That adrenaline rush is crazy ’cause I’m coming off that right now and I’m wore out.”

Shortly before his wife and son appeared along the outside retaining wall, Wallace was eager to share such a momentous occasion. “I don’t see my wife and my kid but welcome to victory lane, Becks. It’s pretty cool, officially,” he said.

“To overcome so much and put these people here in victory lane, that’s what it’s all about, these people that continue to push me and believe in me. I’m just so proud.”

When TNT Sports asked Wallace about how his critics and naysayers may feel now after Sunday’s triumphant victory, Bubba was very matter-of-fact. “It don’t matter,” he said.

“I’m already winning at life. I got the best wife, the best kid. People are always going to say something. I’m excited to see how far the goalposts are moved, so I get to go and chase that now. How many days since my last win? 100 (actually, Indy was the 102nd start since his last win in 2022). Now it’s zero.”

Wallace has gone through a lot in his eight-year NASCAR Cup career. He’s fought racism, criticized an alleged noose incident that led to a massive FBI probe (which proved that the allegation was ultimately false), numerous self-deprecating references to his mental health and depression, his future status with 23XI Racing and the fact he had earned just two wins up until Sunday. He now has three victories in 277 career Cup starts.

But Bubba couldn’t help being Bubba. He made what sounded like a veiled reference to the ongoing 23XI and Front Row Motorsports lawsuit against NASCAR, challenging the sanctioning body’s charter system.

“To win here at the Brickyard, knowing how big this race is, knowing all the noise that’s going on in the background, to set that all aside is a testament to these people here on this 23 team. It’s been getting old right around the cutline,” Wallace said.

Sunday’s win was also pivotal for Wallace’s championship hopes. Prior to the green flag falling to start the race, he had been on the bubble of playoff eligibility. But now with the win, he has an automatic berth into the 16-driver, 10-race playoffs. Where he goes from there is up to him and his team.

When asked to sum up the day, Wallace couldn’t have replied better: “Unbelievable.”