NASCAR’s New O’Reilly Series Entrant Could Be Big News for Cup Drivers Driving for the Blue Oval

Ford’s presence in NASCAR’s second tier took a major hit this season as the Haas Factory Team and RSS Racing both ended their partnerships with the manufacturer, choosing to transition to Chevrolet machinery beginning in 2026.

Those departures left AM Racing as the lone Ford-backed organization in the series, fielding two entries. Now, with AM Racing acquired by Sigma Performance Services Racing, a group that has operated a part-time ARCA Menards Series program over recent seasons, Ford regains a foothold, and the move brings encouraging implications for Cup Series drivers hoping to secure additional track time.

Sigma becomes the only confirmed Ford Racing team for the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. The organization will continue its ARCA Menards Series involvement and plans to expand its late-model program as well, strengthening the developmental ladder within the Ford pipeline.

Although on paper, the acquisition retires the ‘AM Racing’ name from the NASCAR garage, the former team expressed satisfaction in seeing its legacy continue through Sigma Performance Services Racing. With expanded manufacturer backing, the group expects to accelerate driver development across its various racing platforms and lean on Ford’s support to push engineering progress.

Ford’s driver situation has grown increasingly complicated in recent years. Several programs shut down, including Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023, and Team Penske departed the lower series after 2021. Additional team defections only tightened the available inventory for Ford-aligned Cup drivers seeking extra laps in lower divisions.

Even though the cars differ significantly from the Next Gen models, Cup veterans still value running in the second tier to gain rhythm and tackle unfamiliar tracks.

NASCAR’s policy change for 2026 offers full-time Cup drivers with more than three years of experience up to 10 races in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, double the current allowance, along with eight optional starts in the Craftsman Truck Series. Yet with so few Ford entries in the series, opportunities remained scarce.

That’s where Sigma Performance Services Racing could shift the landscape. Team officials indicated their 2026 operation may fill the gap for Cup Series drivers pursuing part-time O’Reilly starts. Team President and Managing Partner Wade Moore said the organization intends to serve as a landing spot for Cup drivers who want to add races to their schedules.

SPS could rotate multiple drivers through its car next season, or opt for a full-time driver alongside a second part-time entry. Either option would provide a crucial additional seat for Ford’s 11 full-time Cup Series drivers, and potentially a few of their Truck Series prospects.

No announcements regarding driver lineups, car numbers, personnel hires, or sponsorship partners have been made, but updates are expected in the coming weeks as the program prepares for launch.