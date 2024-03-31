“Toughest Track for Me”: Kyle Larson Reveals What Makes Martinsville a Difficult NASCAR Track

Martinsville is all about skyrocketing tempers and hurt feelings. And that’s solely because there is no way to pass one another without putting the bumper out; needless to say, not a lot of strategy would work there. Being the shortest track on NASCAR’s schedule, the action is two times faster, making this half-mile racetrack difficult, even for someone as skilled as Kyle Larson.

It’s not like Larson has never won at Martinsville. But still, he feels like it’s one of his top three toughest tracks to race on. But the fans don’t quite get why. The driving styles at short tracks and sprint cars are almost similar, and being a talented Sprint car racer, Larson should have no difficulty taming Martinsville. But it’s certainly not as easy as it looks.

“Used to be probably the toughest track for me,” Kyle Larson said about both Martinsville and Richmond. “They don’t really suit my driving style. They don’t suit the style that I learned growing up, you know, sprint car and stuff. The driving style to a Sprint car track is more like an intermediate fast speed, not a lot of brakes…whereas, Martinsville…you’re like slowing down and trying to hit this mark all the time, which is difficult for me.”

Well, Larson did admit that like Martinsville, Richmond too gives him a hard time, but the way he edged out his teammate during the qualifying session at Richmond says otherwise.

Kyle Larson withstood Chase Elliott’s blazing-fast lap to win the pole

Chase Elliott was exceptionally fast in his NAPA Autoparts Chevy and put up a fast lap of 120.321 mph at Richmond recently. However, Larson edged his teammate with the fastest average lap of barely 22.438 seconds (120.332 mph). And with that, the 2021 Cup Series champion and defending Richmond race winner won the 17th pole award of his career and with that, the first one at the 0.750-mile racetrack.

“Definitely helps for sure,” Larson admitted as per NASCAR. “Having the No. 1 pit stall here means a lot. So happy to do that. Happy to be in Group A for sure, and then the sun coming out a little bit there helps.”

“Chase got real close there, so I was a bit nervous. Awesome day for Hendrick Motorsports… Good to be on the pole. We’ll see if it translates in tomorrow’s race,” he added with renewed confidence. Of course, Elliott won’t be too far behind Larson on Sunday.

Now the question is, will Larson be able to one-up his teammate during the main event as well?