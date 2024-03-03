How Does Rajah Caruth Manage NASCAR Career Being a College Student?

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 01: Rajah Caruth ( 71 Spire Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet) talks with someone on his smart phone after winning the Victoria s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series race on March 1, 2024, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/LVMS/Icon Sportswire) during the Victoria s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on March 1, 2024, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV.

There have been drivers in the past who had to quit school just to pursue their careers in NASCAR’s top-tier racing series, the great Dale Earnhardt being one of them. However, with the increasing cooperation of educational institutions, that is not needed anymore. One can add a degree to their resume and still win races. Take Rajah Caruth for example; the young speedster revealed that he will be receiving his college degree in Motorsports Management, by the end of this year.

“I’m going to graduate in the fall so it would be nice to walk across the stage,” said the 21-year-old. “It will be after the season ends so it’ll be great. I can go and see some of my classmates, my professors…I got some credits I’ve got to take care of.” Thanks to Winston-Salem State University, that has been by Caruth’s side throughout his career.

However, Caruth joked that he might have to ask for some extensions due to his busy schedule. “I’m a senior…hopefully, I don’t have any homework to do tonight,” he laughed as he spoke to the reporters after winning his first-ever Truck Series race. His voice resonated with gratitude as he stated that his University has always been supporting him in his racing career since he was a freshman driving in Late Models.

Rajah Caruth makes a name for himself and etches his name in history

All things considered, Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race was indeed a Rajah Caruth masterclass. The #71 Chevy driver won his first career pole that day and backed it up with his first Truck Series triumph at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, beating Tyler Ankrum by merely 0.0851 seconds.

“It’s surreal,” Caruth exclaimed. “Thanks so much for HendrickCars.com and Mr. Hendrick for putting me in this thing all year. I can’t thank my family enough; so many people have helped get me to this point. I can’t believe it.”

With that victory, Caruth became the second black driver in the history of NASCAR to win a Truck Series race and joined the legendary Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace as the third black driver to bag the victory in a national series race.