“I Was Even Telling My Wife”: Chase Briscoe Reveals What Joe Gibbs Does Better Than Tony Stewart as NASCAR Owner

Chase Briscoe’s start to his career with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has been far from ideal. Following the L2-level penalty that he received in the opening weekend, he finished 21st in Atlanta and 14th in COTA. Despite the lack of results on the track, Briscoe has been finding Joe Gibbs a far more efficient team owner than his previous employers, Tony Stewart and Gene Haas.

In an interview before the Daytona 500, he noted how Gibbs is deeply involved with the team’s performances on an everyday basis.

He said, “Nothing against Gene (Haas) or Tony (Stewart), but they ran other businesses where, like Coach, this is his business. This is what he eats, sleeps, and breathes every single day. He’s there every single day.”

This constant presence also means that certain uncomfortable situations cannot be avoided. He continued, “I was even telling my wife that the other day that if we run bad one weekend, it’s going to be weird seeing the boss on Monday be like, ‘Why did we run so bad?’” He revealed that he did not have such dynamics earlier at Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR).

The intensive data analytics that Joe Gibbs Racing uses have been eye-opening for him. The team has detailed numbers on aspects such as passing grades and restart grades on every driver on the race track. Briscoe said that they had information on things that no other team even paid attention to.

Briscoe opens up on how SHR was better than JGR

Briscoe was handed the massive L2-level penalty in Daytona after his car was found to carry unauthorized modifications to its rear spoiler. Amid all the challenges since then, he has found the “parking situation” at the Joe Gibbs Racing shop to be a bit of a problem. He said, “At SHR, the parking was like 10 feet from the door no matter where you parked. At JGR, the parking is not as ideal.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing shop is like a maze, according to him, and he has not yet been able to figure his way through the layout. Stewart-Haas Racing was just one giant building without such complex structures. Perhaps more time in the new venue will get him accustomed to things.

He told reporter Claire B. Lang that the cultural transition was hard to adapt to. In his words, “It’s really opened my eyes up there. This is how vastly different it is. It’s kind of crazy to think that’s what I’ve raced against my entire career or so.” Briscoe will next be seen piloting the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE at the Phoenix Raceway.