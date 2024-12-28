“Came Right from His Heart”: Kyle Larson’s Son Owen Wins Over NASCAR Fans After Heartfelt Letter Release

Sep 21, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and his son Owen after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson won six races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Season. His most dominant win arguably unfolded at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he led a staggering 462 out of 500 laps. Yet, it was his first win of the year at Las Vegas — which he celebrated alongside his family right on the race track — that will eternally hold a special place in his heart.

In a touching moment, Larson’s son, Owen Miyata Larson, penned a heartfelt handwritten letter about witnessing his father’s victory.

He wrote with childish sincerity, “I was sitting in the motorhone at Las Veges motor Speedway feeling nervans, My legs were shaking because my dad had a big lead in the race. With just two laps to go I started to get my shooes on because I Wanted to meet my dad in victory Lane.”

His letter continued:

“The white Flag flew out and my dad drove through the last corner and won. I immediately ran out of the Motorhome to get to my dad. I jogged through the pits and and then I Sprinted to the front Strtech. In my head I was thinking wait for me dad. I finally got to the finish line.”

“I was out of breath I felt excited and I got on top of the car with my dad. I Started waving my arms Up and down to get the crowd going wild. I will always remember this moment.”

🚨 WHOLESOME CONTENT ALERT. 🚨 Owen Larson wrote a letter about celebrating with his dad after Kyle won at Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/NQBtLyi9yw — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) December 27, 2024

As fans took in the heartfelt message from Larson’s son, their reactions were filled with affection and admiration. One touched fan remarked, “How adorable What Owen wrote came right from his heart.”

Another simply expressed, “Aww.”

Amid the warmth, one fan, puzzled by Owen’s penmanship, commented, “O is what? 9? 10? His teachers have done a good job teaching experiential writing structure. Grammar & punctuation are on point. Kid demonstrates a sound ability to learn. Good job, O. Good job, Teachers.”

What unfolded at the Las Vegas race?

Bouncing back from lackluster finishes of P11 at Daytona and a dismal P32 at Atlanta, Larson hit his stride in the season’s third race at Las Vegas, securing his second consecutive victory at the venue.

The win marked Larson’s third triumph at Las Vegas, the site of his first win with Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 following his return from a nearly yearlong suspension. Last October, the 2021 Cup Series champion also clinched a victory at Vegas during the playoffs.

In the race, Larson narrowly fended off Tyler Reddick, clinching his 24th career Cup victory. Reddick doggedly pursued the #5 driver in the closing laps but couldn’t close the gap sufficiently to challenge for the lead. Larson’s victory came by a slim margin of 0.441 seconds over Reddick.

The 23XI Racing driver expressed frustration post-race, critiquing that as the frontrunner, Larson was able to dictate the race’s pace, a consequence he attributed to the regulations surrounding NASCAR’s new car model.

The victory also contributed to a strong start for Rick Hendrick’s team, marking their second win in the season’s first three NASCAR Cup Series races, following William Byron’s win at the Daytona 500.