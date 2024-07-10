Can Chris Buescher Repeat 2016 Pocono Heroics to Book Playoff Spot?

At the moment, RFK Racing has both cars in the top 16 but Chris Buescher has yet to win a race. He sits in the final playoff spot, 45 points above the cutline. However, without a win, it makes that position extremely precarious.

The NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Pocono Raceway on Sunday. It is a special track for the driver of the #17 car as he won his first-ever Cup race there in 2016. Buescher will be hoping for a repeat of the same to lock himself in the playoff.

That race was postponed that year from Sunday to Monday due to heavy rain. However, Monday did not have ideal conditions either. The race began after a delay and was called off due to heavy fog on lap 138. A 23-year-old rookie at that time, Buescher was in the lead and was declared the winner. It is still his only win at the track.

On this day in 2016, Chris Buescher won at Pocono! pic.twitter.com/Cst9ewIejk — Nascarpixtures (@Nascarpixtures) August 1, 2021

Apart from that one result, the RFK Racing has not been impressive at Pocono. Buescher has not finished in the top 10 at the track in four years. However, a win means a guaranteed playoff spot. Right now, if a driver below the cutline wins a race, Buescher would be out of the top 16. However, given his form and recent results, a win at Pocono seems unlikely.

The 31-year-old has had several opportunities to win races earlier this season but has not been able to. Perhaps his most significant chance came at the Kansas Speedway over two months ago.

Buescher missed chances of winning races this season

NASCAR recorded its closest-ever finish in history as Kyle Larson took the checkered flag over the RFK man by 0.001 seconds. While it was a historic moment for the sport, there was nothing but disappointment for the driver of the #17 car. Opportunities like this do not come around often.

He had another chance to win at the Darlington Raceway. He was in the lead with 10 laps remaining when Tyler Reddick ran him out of the room and pushed him against the wall. The #17 made contact and lost a lot of track positions. His teammate and boss Brad Keselowski took advantage of the situation and secured the win.

Pocono will be a difficult track to run well on but Buescher will undoubtedly do whatever it takes to win. It will be interesting to see how the #17 drives on the ‘Tricky Triangle’ on Sunday.