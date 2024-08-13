Can Kyle Busch or Martin Truex Jr. Help Break Decade-Old NASCAR Record?

Seven drivers with winless streaks of over 40 races ended their dry spells in 2024. This is a record that is tied with 2010 and 2013 in the sport. Yet another win and the ongoing season might hold a special place in stock car racing history. But in whose hand does this potential record rest? The likes of Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Bubba Wallace are in a prime position to get the job done.

Richard Childress Racing star Kyle Busch has now gone 43 races without a victory. The last time he won was at the World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023. He is suffering from one of his worst seasons in 2024 with a slump in form he has not seen anytime during his long, illustrious career. On the brighter side, his teammate Austin Dillon secured a playoff spot this Sunday at Richmond, which could serve as an inspiration for Rowdy in the coming weeks.

Truex Jr. faced an unfortunate engine failure at Richmond and extended his winless streak to 39 races. Should he fail to secure winning honors at Michigan this coming weekend, he will be a candidate to break his 40-race winless streak in the races that will come later as well. Notably, this is also his final season racing full-time in the Cup Series. He is quickly running out of rope to secure one final win.

7 drivers with a 40+ race winless streak have won in 2024, this is tied for the most ever in a season. Do we see a record-breaking 8th? A few potential drivers:

Justin Haley

Chase Briscoe

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

Erik Jones

Bubba Wallace

Kyle Busch

Martin Truex Jr (1 race from 40) https://t.co/srwQGM2o6g — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) August 12, 2024

The last time Bubba Wallace won a race was at Kansas in 2022. The best results he has secured this year are fourth-place finishes in Martinsville and Richmond. He is currently in position to qualify for the playoffs on points but a win in one of the upcoming three regular season races will do well to confirm the berth. He will then also be the eighth driver to break a 40-plus race winless streak this year.

A few other drivers who can carry this honor are Chase Briscoe, Justin Haley, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Drivers who have broken their streaks so far include Alex Bowman (Chicago) Joey Logano (Nashville), Chase Elliott (Texas), and Brad Keselwski (Darlington). Keselowski’s streak was the longest amongst the lot at 110 races. The latest driver to be a part of this is Austin Dillon.

The #3 Chevrolet driver won at Richmond after a highly controversial last-lap move on Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin. His win has been awarded for now but Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s VP of Competition, hasn’t ruled out taking it back. It remains to be seen what decision NASCAR makes at what could undoubtedly be a turning point in the history of the sport which has officiated itself on the track since inception.