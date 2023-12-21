“He Crashed You”: Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Game With Daughter Ends in Hilarious Moment

Though Denny Hamlin is the villain of NASCAR on track, he is just a doting father back home. He often speaks about his daughters, Taylor and Molly, and shares his journey as a father with the world. In a recent post on his Instagram handle, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared an episode of her antics backing that.

The post from Hamlin shows Taylor trying to name the drivers on NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary poster. As much as she tried to do so without the help of her father, she couldn’t get a few right. Cruising through the picture with a few guesses and “don’t know”s, she got to the image of Chase Briscoe. Unable to land on his name, she tried remembering by noting, “Oh, C’mon. He crashed you.” Though Hamlin first revolted saying the crash was years ago, he did help her out in the end.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1FAsOZrSzg/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The crash that Taylor was talking about went down during the 2021 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Though both Briscoe and Hamlin had found themselves in positions to take the win after a series of late cautions, neither did so when the Stewart-Haas Racing driver knocked Hamlin from the lead in the final restart. A.J. Allmendinger, or in Taylor’s book, “Almond Joy”, went on to take the win that day.

Over the years, there have been plenty of similar instances when we have seen reflections of Taylor’s energy and character. One of them was back in 2020 when she turned her father’s monitor off when he was in a crucial virtual race.

When Taylor spoiled Denny Hamlin’s virtual race after being ignored

Just like the rest of the world, Denny Hamlin was working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. As he joined the grid in taking part in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, things did not end up well for him in a race at the Talladega. In a video that Hamlin shared on social media, Taylor can be seen walking up to him requesting permission to play with go-karts.

Busy with the race, Hamlin tries shooing her off but the then 7-year-old girl accidentally hits the power off button on the remote in her hand and blacks out her father’s screen. As Hamlin looks on aghast, Taylor hurries off with an “Uh-oh”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dennyhamlin/status/1254478127155347457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

True to Hamlin’s words, Taylor has yet again proven to be a big ball of energy.