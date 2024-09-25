“Probably Underage”: Kyle Larson’s Wife Makes Startling Revelation Behind Famous Celebration

Katelyn Sweet, the wife of Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, used to celebrate her husband’s wins by chugging an entire can of beer on the victory lane. This act was much loved by fans and earned her a lot of goodwill. Although she has now retired from the celebration, she still pops it out at times, like she did at the Brickyard earlier this year.

So, what is the story behind his ability of hers to chug beer? She opened up on a recent episode of NASCAR Daily with Shannon Spoke that she was probably underage when she did it for the first time. She said, “I learned from my dad and my brother. So, I was probably underage. About 18 or 19, I’d say.” Bringing the celebration to the NASCAR victory, however, is another story.

“First famous shotgun was with Clint Bowyer and we were sending a picture or a video to Dale Jr. calling him out,” she continued. “So, that’s what got it going.” Despite fans loving her for it, she decided not to do it anymore after the birth of her third child, Cooper Donald. She spoke about the same in an interview with former racer Kenny Wallace earlier this month.

She said, “It just gets overwhelming. I’m already overwhelmed with life and when I have a lot of fans in my ear all the time and negativity … But yeah I’ve just taken a break. But I brought it back to the Brickyard because that was very warranted to chug a beer again.” Regardless of the can, Katelyn remains a loved figure in the NASCAR fraternity.

Interestingly, Katelyn is the sister of Larson’s High Limit Series Racing partner Brad Sweet. She rose to fame after the release of USA Network’s Race for the Championship Series in 2022. The reality TV show gained her a lot of attention and made her into the popular figure that she is now. She has been married to Larson since 2018 and has three children with him.

Owen was born in 2014. The driver popped the question of marriage on the boy’s third birthday and the couple exchanged rings shortly after. They welcomed their daughter, Audrey, in 2018. Cooper was born in 2022. Despite all the clout that she gets, Katelyn remains humbly clueless about what it is about her that has fans going berserk.