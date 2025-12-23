Chase Briscoe and the #19 Team’s Only Target in 2026 Is the Championship, Claims Crew Chief

In 2024, Chase Briscoe joined a team led by crew chief James Small, who had previously worked with Martin Truex Jr., a proven veteran with well-established expectations. Despite five wins in 2023, that pairing never fully met its potential. When Truex Jr. stepped away from full-time racing, the focus shifted to Briscoe, with Small now tasked with maximizing his performance and building a team capable of contending for a championship.

Advertisement

Rather than approach the assignment cautiously, Small embraced it as a proving ground for both himself and the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver. Briscoe responded by delivering the most pole positions in the field, ranking second in top-10 finishes, tying for the most top-five results, matching the best average starting position, and finishing tied for the most lead-lap completions in 2025.

That consistency carried Briscoe to a third-place finish in the standings, marking a career-defining season for him and a statement year for the No. 19 operation. Although Small has already experienced Cup Series championships as part of winning organizations, he has yet to achieve that milestone as a crew chief.

Guiding Joe Gibbs Racing to its first top-five finish in the standings since 2021 marked real progress. While the championship remained out of reach, Small views the setback as temporary rather than terminal and carries strong expectations into the next campaign.

“It (being wise) comes with time and experience, and every rep helps. It’s [about] trying to remain calmer throughout the races, make better decisions, and have trust in what you’re doing. I think there have been times you make decisions and beat yourself up afterward. You learn from that as well.”

From Small’s perspective, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing entry sits on solid footing heading into 2026. Unlike this year, when early momentum proved uneven despite securing the Daytona 500 pole, the coming season will not feature extended growing pains.

This season required simultaneous adaptation, with Briscoe learning a new car and the team recalibrating around a new driver and additional personnel. Clean race execution often proved elusive during that transition.

Small believes those variables now sit in the back. Expectations will shift immediately toward winning, without the cushion of adjustment periods. The pressure will land on his shoulders as the often-scrutinized leader tasked with converting potential into trophies.

“We have a really, really great team. Everybody’s willing to do whatever it takes. It’s a different atmosphere. The morale is naturally a lot higher right now. We can build toward the coming years. So, there’s not really any question of what’s going to happen. It’s how successful can we be?”

Briscoe echoes that confidence, acknowledging that the team effectively handed rivals half a season’s advantage in 2025 while absorbing lessons on the fly. With that learning flattened, he expects the group to start on equal footing and push forward rather than play catch-up. Given the performance base already established, Briscoe believes another run at the Championship 4 will be within reach.

According to Briscoe, both he and Small agree that the ceiling has yet to be touched.