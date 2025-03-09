“I Didn’t Pay the Favor and He Let Me Know”: Austin Dillon Remembers Tony Stewart Teaching Him a Lesson on Track

The respect between drivers on the track has gone down with time in NASCAR. Not many care about racing clean anymore. They only focus on finishing in the best possible position, no matter the damage done, and Austin Dillon has first-hand experience of the same.

An old showdown between Tony Stewart and Dillon in Indianapolis is a good example of the character difference between drivers from different generations.

Dillon narrated the incident in Atlanta when he was asked about Denny Hamlin’s opinion that driver etiquette is more or less non-existent on superspeedways today. He said that Stewart had given him way and allowed him to pass during a past Brickyard 400. But when he came back up from behind, Dillon did not return the favor.

This led the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion to push him out of the way. “He got out of my way like it was nothing,” he noted. “I was impressed that he did that, but when he came back, I didn’t really pay the favor, and he let me know.” In response to Hamlin’s contention, Dillon expressed that the lack of etiquette today is because of the racing product.

The Next Gen Cup car has only exacerbated the issue. With the level of parity among the field today, passing has become even more difficult. Thus, drivers today are willing to take any measures to overtake the competition, something which was not the case back when Stewart was in his heyday.

He explained, “If anything, the speedway racing needs to be looked at. At something that we can improve and make it better than what it currently is.” He believes that going to tracks and trying to run with different configurations could help make the races better. Yet another driver batting for more tests and practice runs at superspeedways.

When Austin Dillon replaced Stewart in the #14 Stewart-Haas Racing entry

Back in 2013, Dillon was one of the most promising drivers climbing the ropes of NASCAR. Following his Craftsman Truck Series victory at Eldora Speedway that year, Stewart chose him as the replacement driver for his Cup Series car. The icon had broken his right leg in a sprint car crash before the race in Michigan and needed someone to take his place.

He texted Dillon at the time, “I’m glad I’ve got a good wheel man in my race car this weekend.” The fondness is apparent, considering their similar background in dirt racing. The duo even had secret test sessions at the Eldora Speedway. Dillon said of them, “When we went the first time to Eldora together … he let me go out first.”

“He wanted me to be the first one to hit the dirt. I thought that was very special. He’s always been very helpful to me and my career.” Austin Dillon ultimately finished 14th in Michigan. He started another race, in Talladega, and came back with a 26th-place finish. Many expected their association to continue, but he went on to join Richard Childress Racing the following season.