Why Bubba Wallace is Primed To Have a Future In NASCAR Broadcasting

Broadcasting and podcasting are quite big in the world of NASCAR today as several former and current drivers have several successful shows in the modern day and age of the sport. However, some drivers possess the skillset required but have yet to dive into the field. According to Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman, one such person is Bubba Wallace. Kligerman has been a part of several NASCAR broadcasts and even has his own podcast with Landon Cassill called The Money Lap. So it’s safe to say that he knows what he’s talking about.

What Kligerman likes about Wallace is his openness. It’s no secret that being open is a crucial trait to have as a broadcaster and a podcast host. The likes of Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have successful shows because of how open they are with their opinions. Wallace is the same as he wears his heart on his sleeve. Another reason why Kligerman believes in the 23XI Racing star is because he can bring forth the mental side of things as a race car driver. That’s an area not quite explored yet.

“I think Bubba Wallace would be great,” Kligerman said on the Awful Announcing podcast. “He’s so open, I have such respect for how open he is about the mental side of the sport. As that becomes a trend, I think within sports…I’ve really dived deep into the mental side of me to be open about that since I came back full-time. I think there are few sports that are as mental a game as driving a race car.”

The 23XI Racing driver is open to going into the media as a career after he’s done with racing, much like his team boss Hamlin. The 30-year-old had spoken about it earlier but if he did go into a podcast, it would not be a racing one. The main goal for Wallace is to start a production company somewhere down the line but not specifically related to racing. That’s not to say there won’t be any talk of racing at all if it did happen.

“I’ve always had an idea of starting a podcast but then, what it would kind of be about. We’ve tried to think about ideas…I’m big into the Bourbon game so maybe a Bourbon podcast,” the #23 driver had said earlier. “Bigger picture, I do want to start my production company one day and start doing a lot of these things that I’m a part of.”

Starting a new company is probably not the first thing on the 30-year-old’s mind at the moment. He has a job at hand at Darlington Raceway as he hopes to qualify into the 2024 playoffs. The #23 driver is 21 points behind the cutline so it’s not going to be an easy task.