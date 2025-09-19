mobile app bar

Chase Elliott Not A Big Fan of NASCAR Trying to “Manufacture Excitement” Through Bristol-Like Experiments

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) on pit road prior to the NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Sep 3, 2023; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) on pit road prior to the NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images

When you grew up the son of a NASCAR Cup champion and a future Hall of Famer, you kind of tend to stick with the old-fashioned, tried-and-true elements of the sport. Chase Elliott embodies that original stock car racing spirit.

So it did not come across as a surprise when the 2020 NASCAR Cup champion said earlier this week that he is not a big fan of what he calls Bristol-Like Experiments to shake up the status quo and format of the sport. This past Saturday’s annual summer night race at the 0.533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway saw many unusual happenings.

Well, for starters, Goodyear introduced a new style of right-side tire that had never been used in any previous Cup races. There was also the yet-to-be-explained fire in Josh Berry’s car and several other incidents that were very atypical of a usual Bristol race.

“It was chaos, which I think is what they wanted,” Elliott said on the Racing Report with Chris Weaver podcast about NASCAR and track owner, Speedway Motorsports Inc. “So, they got it.”

To which Weaver deadpanned, “It was a tire-shredding spectacle.”

Weaver then asked Elliott if he felt there could be a middle ground achieved that would give NASCAR some new elements, while also keeping some of Bristol’s old standards. Elliott was seen smirking on camera.

“I don’t know,” Elliott said. “I mean, it was cool and fun, I just wonder how cool and fun it would be if you did it all the time, you know what I’m saying? I think you’re trying to put a Band-Aid on a bigger problem with that.

“And I’ve never been a huge proponent of having to manufacture excitement in general. Look, I get it. I understand how it works, and entertainment has value and competition has value,” he added.

Elliott wants true competition and not gimmicks

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was pretty candid about how he wants NASCAR to be.

“Being a competitor at heart, I want just true competition and without the gimmicks. But I certainly understand that there’s an element to these promoters and track owners and operators that they want certain things,” said Elliott.

“I don’t know what the balance is. I think if you’re going to have a race like that, the one thing I just wish [is] that the driver could have a little more to do with how long a tire lived, right? I felt like in the [Bristol] spring race of ‘24, you could have a pretty big impact on the tire and how quickly it came apart,” continued the 29-year-old.

“Whereas this past weekend, it seemed like it was coming apart, whether you did one thing or another. And I think that was a little frustrating,” he added.

That said, Elliott remains optimistic that the balance he seeks can eventually come about, even if it means there still has to be some semblance of manufactured excitement in it, too.

“Maybe there’s a place in there somewhere that you can find a happy spot. And if they get really smart with it, they can surprise us. That’d be really cool. Just not knowing whether it’s going to be one way or the other, or maybe even change a tire overnight if you want to really get crazy with it. So I don’t know. We’ll see,” concluded Elliott.

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

