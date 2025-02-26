Chase Elliott Not Sure What to Expect at COTA Despite Massive Changes to the Track

Since its introduction to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, Chase Elliott has won one race and finished one in top-5 finish across three starts at the Circuit of Americas [COTA] road course. However, the track went through modification last year, following the criticism it faced from Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen and several others. But the track’s recent upgrades have led to Elliott holding some uneasiness about the upcoming race.

The improvements to the circuit included narrowing the asphalt edges by 1.5 meters, substituting them with astroturf, and resurfacing the track to enhance smoothness.

Additionally, after the end of the 2024 Cup season in November, NASCAR announced another alteration in the track layout a bit more by eliminating the long straightaways and introducing a turn into the back half immediately after the esses, transitioning to a 2.3-mile, 17-turn layout, instead of the traditional 3.41-mile, 20-turn full Course.

As a result of the track modifications at COTA, the race, which previously spanned 68 laps, will now extend to 100 laps. Addressing the uncertainties of the revamped circuit, Elliott expressed a cautious approach, noting,

“It’s one of those situations where it’s challenging because the only preparation you can really do is simulator work, right, until you can actually see it for yourself. Fortunately, we’ve got some practice sessions next week to get acquainted with the new layout.”

Elliott admitted he hasn’t fully grasped the changes yet. While he has a conceptual understanding of the new layout, he mentioned that one really needs to be out there, feeling the changes to truly grasp what it’s all about — it’s always somewhat elusive to fully understand how things will pan out until a driver [like himself] is physically on the track.

That’s why he refused to make any guesses because he doesn’t to be wrong in such a scenario. For now, he said, he is just looking forward to the practice sessions more than anything.

Elliott also speculated that the reconfiguration might subtly alter the dynamics of the race, explaining that based on its new shape, he believes the changes will tweak the racing to some extent. However, the #9 driver seemed optimistic that the new layout would introduce more strategic opportunities.

Joey Logano’s take on the reconfigured COTA race track

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Champion has long advocated for a reduction in track length, ideally by as much as half. While the track hasn’t been cut down that drastically, with a one-mile reduction, the #22 Team Penske driver, Joey Logano, expressed satisfaction with the changes.

In a discussion before the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Logano shared his thoughts on the upcoming race at COTA and the benefits of the shortened track:

“I like that we shortened the track up for the fans’ perspective. If you’re sitting in the grandstands and they come by you, now they gonna come by you a lot more.”

“I don’t know how much more it is. I think they cut probably 30 seconds or so of lap time off the racetrack. So, that’s quite a bit more times you get to see the race cars, you know, go down into turn one. So, I like that. To me, it never really made sense to have really long road courses.”

Additionally, Ross Chastain, who boasts an impressive track record at the venue with an average finish of 4.0 over four starts, including one victory and three top-5 finishes, is also pleased with the modifications.

He plans to spend considerable time in the simulator to become acquainted with the new layout. With the race approaching, it would be intriguing to hear other drivers’ opinions on the track adjustments both before and after the event.