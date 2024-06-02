NASCAR Fraternity Reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-Owned Series’ 3-Wide Photo Finish

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 24: NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. on pit road during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 on June 24, 2023 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2306244992250

Some of the weekend’s best action came from the Langley Speedway where the zMAX CARS Tour raced on Saturday. Connor Hall, Brent Crews, and Carson Kvapil battled each other to create a memorable three-wide finish that will set the benchmark for years to come in the series. Hall crossed the checkered flag in the lead in the 125-lap race and edged out Crews by seven-thousandths of a second.

Advertisement

Kvapil finished closely behind them in a car that he did not have much confidence in. Crews had taken control of the initial 100 laps of the late-model stock car race but slipped up when a caution came to rest the field. Hall made use of the opportunity to run up front and took the lead on Lap 111. From there, it was a car brawl which he outlasted to the finish.

Folks, you’re looking at .007 seconds of separation between the leaders in tonight’s #VisitHampton125 pic.twitter.com/FsYLJE81QF — CARS Tour (@CARSTour) June 2, 2024

Hall was on the outside of Kvapil when Crews pushed himself through the inside lane to make it a three-way ride. The late move gave Hall no option but to floor his throttle and hope for the best. And the best did happen. It was his second victory in Langley in as many years. He is the first two-time winner of the series at the track. Needless to say, the NASCAR community was mighty impressed with his race.

NASCAR reacts to crazy photo-finish at the Langley Speedway

The CARS Tour series’ co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. had one of the best reactions to watching his drivers thrill the audience. He wrote on social media, “That was one hell of a show @CARSTour Holy shit.” This was exactly the type of race that the icon would’ve been hoping to see when he rolled the ball for the second season of the series.

That was one hell of a show @CARSTour Holy shit. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 2, 2024

Bubba Wallace’s longtime spotter Freddie Kraft was yet another impressed by the race. He wrote, “Unbelievable @CARSTour finish. Congrats @connorhallweb on the win, but just as much congrats to @Carson_Kvapil and @BrentCrews11 for doing it the right way to give us this amazing finish.”

That was a crazy finish! Wow https://t.co/q48agpDSFC — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) June 2, 2024

Pit road spotter Blake McCandless wrote, “Unreal man @CARSTour never disappoints!!!” Cup Series drivers Tyler Reddick and Josh Berry were among those watching the race as well. Reddick reacted, “That was a crazy finish! Wow”, and Berry followed it up with, “What a @CARSTour race @LangleySpeedway!!” The next CARS Tour race will be on June 15 at the Dominion Raceway.