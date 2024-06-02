mobile app bar

NASCAR Fraternity Reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-Owned Series’ 3-Wide Photo Finish

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Fraternity Reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-Owned Series’ 3-Wide Photo Finish

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 24: NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. on pit road during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 on June 24, 2023 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2306244992250

Some of the weekend’s best action came from the Langley Speedway where the zMAX CARS Tour raced on Saturday. Connor Hall, Brent Crews, and Carson Kvapil battled each other to create a memorable three-wide finish that will set the benchmark for years to come in the series. Hall crossed the checkered flag in the lead in the 125-lap race and edged out Crews by seven-thousandths of a second.

Kvapil finished closely behind them in a car that he did not have much confidence in. Crews had taken control of the initial 100 laps of the late-model stock car race but slipped up when a caution came to rest the field. Hall made use of the opportunity to run up front and took the lead on Lap 111. From there, it was a car brawl which he outlasted to the finish.

Hall was on the outside of Kvapil when Crews pushed himself through the inside lane to make it a three-way ride. The late move gave Hall no option but to floor his throttle and hope for the best. And the best did happen. It was his second victory in Langley in as many years. He is the first two-time winner of the series at the track. Needless to say, the NASCAR community was mighty impressed with his race.

NASCAR reacts to crazy photo-finish at the Langley Speedway

The CARS Tour series’ co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. had one of the best reactions to watching his drivers thrill the audience. He wrote on social media, That was one hell of a show @CARSTour Holy shit.” This was exactly the type of race that the icon would’ve been hoping to see when he rolled the ball for the second season of the series.

Bubba Wallace’s longtime spotter Freddie Kraft was yet another impressed by the race. He wrote, “Unbelievable @CARSTour finish. Congrats @connorhallweb on the win, but just as much congrats to @Carson_Kvapil and @BrentCrews11 for doing it the right way to give us this amazing finish.”

Pit road spotter Blake McCandless wrote, “Unreal man @CARSTour never disappoints!!!” Cup Series drivers Tyler Reddick and Josh Berry were among those watching the race as well. Reddick reacted, “That was a crazy finish! Wow”, and Berry followed it up with, “What a @CARSTour race @LangleySpeedway!!” The next CARS Tour race will be on June 15 at the Dominion Raceway.

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Read more from Gowtham Ramalingam

Share this article

Don’t miss these