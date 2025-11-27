Jesse Love Seems Ready for His Supercars Debut — And He Already Has a Title Favorite in Mind

After logging laps in the ZB Commodore at Mallala Motorsport Park ahead of his Super2 debut, Jesse Love stepped out of the car convinced he had never driven anything remotely comparable.

Advertisement

Yet the RCR driver now appears prepared for his first official outing. Filling the seat initially expected to go to Kyle Busch, whose potential Supercars deal fell through, Love knows he carries the weight of not wanting to disappoint himself or the fans who follow him across continents.

His first Super2 appearance arrives during a climactic weekend, as Supercars launches its Grand Final at the bp Adelaide Grand Final. Four title contenders, Broc Feeney, Chaz Mostert, Will Brown, and Kai Allen, will battle for the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship across three decisive races.

Love understands the pressure of performing on a stage like this. Less than a month ago, he rose to a similar moment by securing his Xfinity Series Championship. Still, he already has a rooting interest in the Supercars finale. He said he is pulling for Broc Feeney this weekend, hoping his pick can close the deal.

“Me and Broc have become decent friends over the last couple of months leading up to this, so it’s been cool to see how he’s managed his mindset, and he looks really calm and cool and collected,” he said about his relationship with Feeney.

Love also credited his initial laps on the Adelaide circuit for giving him crucial insight. “It was definitely very productive,” he said after arriving at the track. He praised his coach, former Image Racing driver and Super2 race winner Jordan Boys, calling him a major help and a reliable benchmark for measuring his progress.

Love said, “My pace was great, probably the biggest issue for me was just the error count. On the brakes, sometimes I would lose awareness of where the left side of my car was. When you’re at the limit, you’re really not thinking about it, so it’s real easy to dip a wheel off at entry or hit a kerb in the wrong way than what you wanted to.”

He emphasized how physically demanding the car felt, noting it may be the most taxing machine he has ever driven, despite his background in midgets and sprint cars, which already push drivers hard.

Working with Boys in the same program that the coach once raced for gives Love an added advantage. On top of that, he has received advice from multiple sources, including his favorite, Feeney himself, who was the first to extend help through Instagram.

Love admitted he has long looked up to Broc and appreciates how supportive he has been. He said he needed someone like Feeney in his corner when he arrived in Australia, especially for the small adjustments that make a big difference. One such example came when Love mentioned his pedal spacing felt off for the size of his foot. Feeney immediately offered input, helping him correct something Love said he wouldn’t have noticed without him.

As Love suits up for his debut, he carries NASCAR fans’ expectations, the benefit of coaching, and the backing of drivers who have already carved a place in the Supercars landscape, an assortment he hopes will guide him through the weekend’s vertical learning curve.