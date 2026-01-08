Chase Elliott Once Explained Why ‘Nothing Compared’ to Winning the NASCAR Cup Title With the Playoffs Format

The current playoff format that the NASCAR Cup Series operates by has come under criticism in recent years. Its major drawback is considered to be how it rewards drivers on the basis of luck at times. As an increasing number of drivers and fans continue to turn their minds against it, the support that Chase Elliott delivered to it back in 2020 has to be brought into the light.

Advertisement

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was interviewed after he won the season finale at the Phoenix Raceway, when he explained his affinity for the format.

For him, both the finale and the pre-finale race at Martinsville were perform-or-perish events. While he ended up winning both, the pressure that he was under made him realize the uniqueness of the format that he was living through.

He said, “There is no other like there was nothing through my racing career that took 16, then to 12, and then to 8, and then to 4. It was just super interesting. I just thought about it. And I was like, Dang, it’s such a unique thing, and it’s such a new perspective on racing that we have not had.” He has been a part of many racing avenues and raced in giant fixtures such as the Daytona 500.

But how the season comes down to one race had him completely in awe. He reasoned, “It makes you kind of understand, I guess, what other sporting figures and athletes feel like because that is more similar, I guess, to their situation. It’s different. In some situations, some people might not like it, and I understand why, but from a competitor’s standpoint, dang, it is different.”

Sure, there is a thrill in the elimination-style playoff format that would be hard to replicate in a different system. It is why NASCAR introduced it in the first place. But the question right now is whether it makes the right person the champion. A lack of answers has led the sanctioning body to be forced to make changes to the format through the suggestions of a playoff committee.

Said changes are expected to be announced anytime soon and take effect soon after. So, as much as Elliott may still love the current format, he might have to get used to something different in the coming days.