“We Want to Help More”: Joey Logano Pledges $250,000 to Hurricane Helene Efforts, Wants NASCAR Fans to Take Part

Alongside Greg Biffle and NASCAR teams, Joey Logano recently announced his commitment to supporting the victims of Hurricane Helene via his social media. Helene, the second deadliest to strike the mainland US in the last 50 years, has claimed more than 162 lives and left over 1.4 million utility customers in the Southeast without power.

In response to the devastation that left many stranded, various organizations are mobilizing to provide essential supplies like meals and drinking water to the affected regions. Adding to these efforts, NASCAR celebrities and their foundations are stepping up to contribute significantly. Logano took to his official X handle to declare that his Joey Logano Foundation is pledging $250,000 to aid the relief efforts, and he shared a video to discuss this commitment.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected from the recent hurricane and the @JoeyLoganoFDN will be donating $250,000 to help in relief efforts. $25,000 is already sent to the @ConvoyofHope, as we know from years of experience working together, they are a great organization to tackle unfortunate situations like this. […]”

In the video, the #22 driver also shared that his foundation which has been active since 2013, has already contributed $25,000 but has yet to decide where to allocate the remaining funds. He invited his fans to suggest organizations or initiatives that are actively helping those affected by the disaster. He said,

“With the rest of the budget that we have allocated, we don’t want 100% know exactly where to put it yet. So, if you know anybody or you’re up there yourself and you see some people doing some good work, some organizations that are doing some good things and they just need a little bit more support, comment below. […] Let us know how we can help. We want to help more. […] We want to help and contribute.”

🙏🏼Our hearts go out to all those affected from the recent hurricane and the @JoeyLoganoFDN will be donating $250,000 to help in relief efforts. $25,000 is already sent to the @ConvoyofHope, as we know from years of experience working together, they are a great organization to… pic.twitter.com/hwbS95TcLk — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) October 1, 2024

The NASCAR community has united to support the regions devastated by Hurricane Helene

Leading teams such as Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing have utilized their helicopters to deliver aid to hard-to-reach areas. Additionally, the 23XI Racing team, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, has committed $1 million to the relief efforts, a commitment announced through the team’s official X handle.

Beyond team initiatives, NASCAR stars like Biffle are also making personal contributions. He used his helicopter to deliver supplies to hurricane victims in North Carolina, as seen in his social media posts. During a NASCAR interview, Biffle shared the catalyst for his actions, saying, “Well, really what prompted is — I got a Facebook message that there was a family stranded up in the mountain in an Airbnb with young kids.”

He noted that Airbnb guests typically don’t have extensive food supplies, which spurred him to help. However, his efforts quickly expanded beyond just aiding one family.