Chase Elliott’s Favorite Christmas Movie Not Very Popular in NASCAR Circles

With Christmas just around the corner, NBC Sports released an interview with several current drivers, such as Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, as well as some NASCAR veterans like Richard Petty and Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett. The question was, “What’s your all-time favorite Christmas movie?”

While the answers were diverse, many, including Joe Gibbs Racing’s Hamlin and 23XI’s Bubba Wallace picked ‘Christmas Vacation.’ The other repeated pick that big names from NASCAR such as Richard Petty and others seemed to be in love with was the 1983 comedy movie, ‘A Christmas Story.’

However, the Golden Boy of Hendrick Motorsports differed from everyone else as he was the only one to name the movie he did. Chase Elliott admitted that the one movie he would watch during Christmas is the 1994 film, ‘The Santa Clause.’

The 2023 season for Elliott was scarred by misery. Starting with a snowboarding injury and ending with shoulder surgery, this off-season seems like the perfect time for Elliott to finally regain his lost mojo.

Elliott finished this year 17th in overall points and the #9 Chevy car was 10th in the owner’s points standings. At the 2023 NASCAR Awards ceremony, Chase Elliott won the Most Popular Driver award for the 6th consecutive year.

Chase Elliott looking forward to a breakthrough season

Despite the woes that this year had in store for to the 27-year-old native from Dawsonville, there was some saving grace for Elliott as he was able to advance to the round of 8 in the owner’s championship. But for next season, things are already looking up for the #9 team considering the comments of Rick Hendrick.

“I like the way that team has come back and rebounded. Nobody waits for you when you are out and the crew chief and the driver aren’t able to work together,” Hendrick said.

“Other teams move on and so they had to play catch up. Now I feel like they are there. I’m excited about the team having great momentum going into ’24,” he added.

Elliott regards 2023 as a bump in his road that he just wishes he had not gone through. Nevertheless, he feels like he has improved throughout the year. As a fan, one can only cross their fingers and hope that this talented driver picks up his usual winning momentum in the upcoming season.