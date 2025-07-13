mobile app bar

Chris Buescher Commends Cody Ware for “Turning It Right” After Catastrophic Brake Failure in Chicago

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

How many times have you heard a race car driver talk about putting another driver “into the wall” for any number of revenge-based reasons? But how often do you hear a NASCAR Cup driver commend a fellow driver for putting himself into the wall?

That’s what Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s Chris Buescher did on Saturday during media availability ahead of Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway. Buescher gave a lot of credit to Cody Ware, who had to do some extremely quick thinking during last Sunday’s Chicago Street Race.

Ware was motoring along, coming to a turn, when his brake pedal went all the way to the floor. He could have crashed into another driver to try and slow himself down, but instead quickly decided to run head-on into a tire wall in a solo wreck, preventing damage or harm to any other driver or car.

Ware was alright after the impact, which somewhat surprised Buescher, who was right behind Ware when the incident occurred.

“That was a massive hit,” Buescher said of what Ware experienced in the Windy City. “I’d seen him blow a rotor and I seen the parts scatter as soon as it happened. I was right there.”

After the race, Buescher spoke with Ware, who was sore but otherwise okay, leading Buescher to literally pat his fellow driver on the proverbial back.

Buescher said, “I did tell him, ‘I commend you for turning it right’ because that is the hardest thing to convince yourself as a driver if you have a failure, to turn into the wall to try and knock speed out. Instinct is to turn away and say, ‘I’m going to save this, I’m going to get there.’ He did everything right that he could do in that moment.”

A tire wall is NOT a soft wall

While some fans might think hitting a tire wall at high speed is less impactful than hitting a concrete wall, they’d be mistaken.

“If it had been an oval, he’d have scrubbed the wall all the way around the corner and come in and said, ‘Man, that sucked,’” Buescher said of Ware. “But with a street course like that, that impact was massive. I’m glad he’s okay. It’s just really unfortunate.”

Buescher has been in Ware’s position several times in his career and knows the selflessness and gutsiness it takes in a situation like that.

“I’ve had rotors blow out and you typically just don’t get a warning,” Buescher said. “That initial stab of the (brake) pad and it falls apart and you’re along for the ride.”

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these