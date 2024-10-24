Kyle Busch Details Importance of a ”Gameplan” Headed Into NASCAR Homestead-Miami Weekend

Time is running out for Kyle Busch to make it 20 straight Cup Series seasons with at least one win in each. With three races remaining, Rowdy’s focus now shifts to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a track that is loved by every driver. He has driven plenty of races there but relying on experience alone is not a good enough strategy. The track can be tricky and he needs to have a proper plan.

The best place to run at Homestead is high up the track as it will generate side force and in turn, more grip. Drivers usually run that line during qualifying but the main race is a completely different story. One might not always be able to run close to the fence under racing circumstances for several reasons. Therefore, it is crucial to know beforehand how to approach each scenario.

“You have to go into practice at Homestead with a gameplan,” Busch said in a recent press conference. “The line that you’re going to use for the race is going to be significantly different than the line you use for qualifying so figuring out both of those with the short amount of time you have is very, very difficult.”

The two-time Cup Series champion has a record he can be proud of at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 19 starts, he has earned two wins and 11 finishes inside the top 10. The veteran will be hoping to put up a great performance on Sunday. He should if he wants to challenge for the win.

Rowdy’s teammate looks forward to the intense Homestead race

While going into the race with a game plan is crucial, Homestead is one of the most enjoyable tracks a driver can race on. Busch’s teammate Austin Dillon spoke about his experience there and called it his favorite track in NASCAR today. Pair this mentality up with a solid plan and it can be a truly memorable day for any race car driver.

“It’s my favorite track that we race at,” Dillon said. “Homestead-Miami Speedway is a driver’s racetrack. It’s so much fun to run right up against the fence. You have to be disciplined in how you drive and save your tires. It’s an epic race. It’s always intense. We can move around in the corners to find the best line and it’s a track that’s been good to me in my career.”

Unlike Busch, Dillon has never won a race at the track. However, he has finished inside the top 10 on four occasions and inside the top 15 on five more. It will be interesting to see how the Richard Childress Racing cars navigate one of the most entertaining tracks on the Cup Series calendar.