‘It Was a Family Effort’: Kyle and Samantha Busch Reflect on Son Brexton’s First Win and the Start of a Racing Legacy

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Kyle Busch stands with his wife Samantha Busch and children Brexton and Lennix prior to the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway.

Although Kyle Busch has endured two tough seasons on the track, he never lets those struggles spill over into family life, a point his wife Samantha Busch has often emphasized. That matters because prolonged stress can turn into misplaced frustration, yet Busch has kept it in check. In fact, he not only manages it but goes the extra mile for his children, whether it’s painting his daughter’s nails or turning up at Brexton’s races to cheer him on.

On the latest episode of Samantha’s podcast, the couple also reflected on Brexton’s first Tulsa Shootout win, the milestone that signaled the start of his racing legacy. In 2025, Brexton captured the Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship and with it, his first Junior Sprint Golden Driller.

Speaking about that success, Samantha said, “I think seeing him win the Tulsa shootout this past year, that was a really proud moment because he worked so hard. And I feel like as a family we worked hard for that, and even Lennix, right?

“Like, we were putting her on planes and she was up till 1, 2 in the morning at 2 years old, like because of Brexton’s racing. So, I do feel like it was like a family effort.”

Busch agreed, adding, “Yeah, no question. He spent the whole year running that junior sprint and traveling all over the country and doing all the things that he needed to do to be better and have the skill set of like, not messing around in traffic, not going slow.”

The third-generation racer began his career in 2020 at just five years old in the Beginner Box Stock division at Millbridge Speedway, a 1/6-mile dirt oval in Salisbury, N.C., and Mountain Creek Speedway, another 1/6-mile oval in Catawba, N.C. Barely a month into his debut, Brexton grabbed his first victory at Mountain Creek and has never looked back.

By 2024, his résumé read like a highlight reel. He piled up 48 wins, 126 top-10s, and 107 top-5s across multiple divisions. His accolades included the INEX Citrus County Winter Nationals Bandit Championship, the KKM Challenge Jr. Sprint Championship, the Millbridge Speedway Restricted Micro Championship, the Pennsylvania Speedweek Jr. Sprint Title, a sweep of all four Bandolero features in the Southern Showdown at Florence Speedway, and a Non-Wing restricted debut win at Millbridge Speedway.

This year, Brexton even squared off against his father, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, in competition for the first time at Millbridge Speedway.

The duo ran nose-to-tail through most of the 20-lap feature in the 600cc Winged Micros class, with Kyle in fifth and Brexton in sixth. On the final restart with six laps remaining, the elder Busch surged to third while Brexton crossed the line in sixth, an impressive finish in a 20-car field.