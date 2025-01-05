“Could Be Chase Elliott if He Cared”: Fans Urge HMS Driver to Develop a Personality for NASCAR’s Sake

NASCAR no longer seems to be a breeding ground for iconic stars. Today’s drivers, such as the versatile Kyle Larson, the consistent Denny Hamlin, and fan-favorite Chase Elliott, are undoubtedly talented. Still, none have reached the pinnacle of being called the greatest of all time — a title last associated with Jimmie Johnson.

The homogenization of the Next Gen cars in NASCAR, with their similar speeds and components, has leveled the playing field to such an extent that dominating the season has become a herculean task. Under the current playoff format, even a driver with multiple wins, like Kyle Larson who won six races in 2024, might not secure a spot in the championship 4.

This shift is also reflected in NASCAR’s marketing approach; gone are the days when advertisements would feature a singular driver epitomizing dominance.

Take, for instance, the 2013 ad for the ‘Chase for the Cup’ that featured Jimmie Johnson, then a five-time Cup Series champion. As he strode confidently through pit road, the ad was captioned, “This is what NASCAR is missing. A star. A driver who is performing and winning championships that undeniably tell everyone else that theyre the best.”

The voice-over in the video articulated Johnson’s thoughts, embodying the aura of a big NASCAR champion — a stark contrast to today’s more collective representation:

“Winning a sixth championship might add to your legacy. But is it enough to make you a legend? Because there is a big difference between being the best driver of your generation and the best driver ever,” as he passes by Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. [the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions] on the pit road.

Fans sharing their views on the topic expressed a unified belief that NASCAR’s lack of a standout star is partly due to some of its most notable drivers, like Elliott, opting not to promote the sport actively.

One viewer remarked, “Meanwhile the series top driver doesn’t want help grow the series with Netflix show Yes for the people in back, I get he entitled to his privacy and didn’t choose be most popular driver. If nascar going to grow, he needs too.”

Another chimed in, “Could be Chase Elliott if he cared…” Meanwhile, another fan, clearly frustrated with Elliott’s demeanor, commented, “Well when your most “popular” driver has the personality of a door nail that happens.”

Yet another observer noted, “You have guys but they don’t let the personality come out. You have a star in guys like Ryan blaney that could bring in a young demographic but they want chase Elliott due to legacy who wants nothing to do with marketing and media”

Despite these criticisms, at the end of the 2024 season, Elliott once again clinched the 2024 National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award in the NASCAR Cup Series, marking his seventh consecutive win of this title.

Maybe it’s time to choose someone else as the next most famous driver of the NASCAR Cup Series. Perhaps someone who would be comfortable working on themselves and the sport overall.