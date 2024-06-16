Chris Buescher Looks to “Capitalize & Conclude” 2024 NASCAR Playoffs Bid Amidst Perpetual Runner-Up Streak

Apr 27, 2024; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher climbs into his car during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

RFK driver Chris Buescher’s saga during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season has been of multiple near-misses. The #17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver has seen three top-3 finishes this season in 16 races in the sport’s highest echelon. Buescher’s latest outing at Sonoma Raceway last weekend also stemmed disappointment as he finished in P3 after being one of the contenders to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Failing to capitalize on a victory by missing out by two or three spots has jeopardized the 31-year-old’s playoff hopes. Since Buescher currently sits only 32 points in the clear above the cut line, the #17 crew needs to bring their A-game during the remainder of the season.

Buescher elaborated on how the lack of a victory has been weighing on him and how he plans to turn things around.

“It’s just a part of our sport. You reset those bags on your shoulders as soon as the year concludes in Phoenix, and you start all over again. We’ve got to capitalize and conclude one of these things.”

He further added, “The bigger goal at the start of the season was how we make sure that we’re locked in with a chance to win a championship. We’re in a good spot, but we’re not in a great spot yet. We’ve got to go through these next handful of races and make all the pieces fit together and click right.”

With Buescher and the #17 crew at RFK Racing seemingly executing well on all kinds of tracks throughout the season, it remains to be seen how they run at the upcoming outlier of a race at Iowa Speedway.

How team owner Brad Keselowski’s 2024 win removed “weight off his shoulders”

Owner-driver at RFK Racing, #6 Brad Keselowski elaborated on how breaking his winless streak during this year’s Cup race at Darlington relieves him as an owner and driver.

Keselowski touched on how his team has had speed with both cars, with the remaining 5% yet to be found to the likes of cars from Hendrick Motorsports.

“Were we as fast as Kyle Larson last week? No, no, we weren’t. We weren’t anywhere close to that with either of our two cars, but I expect we’ll be very competitive over the next three weeks and have shots to compete for wins.”

RFK Racing will try and capitalize on an unknown this weekend as NASCAR prepares to go live from Iowa Speedway at 7:00 pm ET this Sunday.