“I Never Thought I’d Say”: Brad Keselowski Wonders What If After Season-High Finish, Fans Firmly Behind RFK Driver

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 was the first race where RFK Racing owner-operator Brad Keselowski managed to bag his first top-five finish of the year. Starting out in P35 after a dismal qualifying effort, the No. 6 Ford Mustang driver had to do it all on Sunday as he made his way through the field towards the frontrunners.

Despite the Coke 600 being the longest race on the schedule — often touted by drivers as one of the hardest from a physical standpoint — Keselowski actually wished he had an extra 100 miles of racing to go.

This feeling was largely down to how his Mustang was strong during the long run, which allowed him to climb places. The Michigan native anticipated battling for the lead but ran out of laps before he could challenge the likes of Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, and William Byron for the win.

Looking forward to what is in store for himself as a driver and RFK Racing as a team in the sport’s top tier, Keselowski poured his heart out to the fans on social media.

“I never thought I’d say I wish this race was 700 miles… but last night we had a car to win, just needed a little more time there at the end,” he wrote in a post on X.

I never thought I’d say I wish this race was 700 miles… but last night we had a car to win, just needed a little more time there at the end. Proud of this team, it’s starting to come together. I'm pumped for Nashville! #6NeverQuits pic.twitter.com/WaP7CdrJXi — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 26, 2025

Fans of the 2012 Cup Series champion showed support in spades, showering him with praise and encouragement. “Vince Lombardi said… we didn’t lose, we ran out of time. I agree Brad, you ran out of laps,” wrote one fan, quoting the former NFL coach.

“Top 5 is making progress, keep up the fight,” encouraged another, while one fan commended Keselowski’s speed on track and the No. 6 crew’s execution on race day, “Heck yeah BK. It was awesome to see the speed from the 6 car last night. Your fans knew it was there and would come soon. Great driving and great work by the whole 6 team!”

“You had a damn fast Ford in that last run. A lap down early to finish 5th. That next win is right there,” echoed another fan, assuring him of a win this season.

The strength of Ford cars during the Next Gen era has been especially evident on superspeedways. Hence, Keselowski will be looking eagerly to the next race at Nashville Superspeedway. The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 goes live on June 1.