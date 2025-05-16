Christopher Bell And Wife Morgan Reveal Raw Emotions Behind Appearing on NASCAR Production by Netflix

The second season of Netflix’s NASCAR-oriented docuseries, Full Speed, dropped on May 7. The five episodes cover the entirety of the 2024 Cup Series playoffs and feature multiple drivers, including Joe Gibbs Racing hero Christopher Bell. The specialty this season is to showcase the personal side of the drivers and their families.

Advertisement

And so, sharing an equal space with Bell on the screen was his wife, Morgan. The couple recently spoke to NASCAR’s Mamba Smith about their experience shooting for the show. Morgan noted how the producer spent a lot of time with them and asked her the right questions all the time. His queries had helped her delve much deeper into her life and career.

When asked what fans can look forward to from the couple in the show, Morgan explained her hope that people might realize the emotions of the families of drivers.

“I hope it shows people that we are real people,” she said. “Fans go to Talladega, and they’re like, ‘I want to see the big one.’ Yes, but there is an actual human that people love and care for [in there].”

Bell responded to the same question, “I just hope that people get educated about our sport a little bit more. I feel NASCAR is one of the most competitive forms of professional sports there is. The talent level we have of not only drivers, but the pit crew members and the crew chiefs. Our sport is very deep talent-wise.”

Bell finished last season fifth in the driver standings. He was one of the best drivers of the year and had one of the most interesting journeys. So, it goes without saying that his segment in the show will be one of the most well-received.

Ryan Blaney on the importance of NASCAR: Full Speed

The 2023 Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, was asked about the docuseries when he was at Talladega last month. He pointed out how fans are always trying to get more access to athletes, regardless of the sport. But he doesn’t see this as a negative aspect. He said, “They can’t relate to what we do because they don’t do it.”

“I can’t relate to a guy working in the stock market because I don’t know anything about the stock market” he added. It is through shows like Full Speed that fans can know what a driver goes through.

Blaney believes that this will ultimately result in better overall health for the sport. Like Bell and Morgan, Blaney and his wife, Giana Tulio, have shared screen space with each other on the show as well.