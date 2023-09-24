Kyle Busch Drops Major Update on Brother Kurt Busch After NASCAR Retirement

Last month, 2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch officially stepped away from the NASCAR Cup Series, bringing the curtains down on an incredible career lasting over two decades. Busch suffered a violent concussion last season at Pocono that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. So is Kurt Busch looking to race outside NASCAR? Apparently yes, if younger brother Kyle Busch is to be believed.

Ahead of the playoff race at Texas, the RCR driver was asked how his brother was coping after formally announcing his retirement, and if he has any plans to work in NASCAR in any capacity.

Kyle Busch on brother Kurt Busch’s future plans

At the media presser, the #8 driver was asked about Kurt’s retirement and what he has been up to since making his announcement in August at Daytona.

“I mean honestly, I haven’t seen him a lot. I feel like it was a burden kind of weighing on him, a lot of people always asking him. It’s like when you first get married – it’s like people asking you when you’re going to have kids, you know what I mean. So it’s like everybody asking Kurt – well when are you going to get back into the car.. when are you going to get back in the car? So you just kind of have to get it out there, make that announcement.”

Stating that making the announcement officially lifted a lot of weight off his shoulders, the two-time Cup champion also indicated where fans might see Kurt race in the future.

“I think he talked about that.. going and running some different forms of racing and not long, 500 mile events, like the NASCAR Cup Series is.”

Kurt Busch has not ended his involvement with 23XI Racing

This year, Kurt Busch has been involved in a consulting role at 23XI Racing, where his seat was taken up by Tyler Reddick. This, as per Kyle, is what is on Kurt’s plate at this point in time.

“..His dedication to all the teams that he’s been with, and now being with 23XI – he works within there and does a lot of consulting stuff and whatnot. So it’s good for him to have something to do, but he’s got some sponsor stuff that he always takes care of, as well. He’s just busy.. living what he can right now. Probably just trying to collect a check (laughs).”

It will be fascinating to see which series and set-up Kurt Busch targets next. Either way, after a long and illustrious career, he has earned the right to make that decision.