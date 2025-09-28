Christopher Bell Feels There Is Only One Format That Produces a Legitimate NASCAR Champion

Last year, after being knocked out at Martinsville and narrowly missing the Championship 4, Christopher Bell found himself at the center of a storm. Fans hammered the playoff format, questioned the fairness of the system, and appreciated how Bell handled the moment. Out of that uproar, NASCAR placed him on the Playoff Committee, designed to examine the format and recommend changes to strengthen the legitimacy of the championship.

Bell called the appointment an honor and said he valued the chance to contribute. The committee began weighing options ranging from altering the number of playoff drivers to trimming the length of the postseason and revisiting the Championship 4 format. But so far, not much has been announced.

Ahead of the Kansas race in the second round of the postseason this year, Bell was again asked about what format, according to him, defines a true champion during a scrum interview. His stance was clear. “I think there’s only one true legitimate champion crowning format, and that’s to count every race, and I think that’s how you get a legitimate champion.”

He added, “I’m hopeful that there is compromise on what we have now. I’ve been very vocal about taking as many as we can get. I think that 36 races or full points for the entire year is the way to go. And I think that is the best way to go. I don’t think that we’re going to get there. So, I’ll I’ll take whatever they give us. And anything more than one is better.”

On the SpeedFreaks’ Horsepower Hump Day podcast last month, Bell had outlined several proposals, including his preferred change: stripping non-playoff drivers of points during the final 10 races. He sided with Austin Dillon, who argued that keeping non-playoff cars from collecting points would eliminate interference that often impacts the postseason battle.

Bell also aimed at the current one-race, winner-take-all finale. He argued that such a format fails to crown a true champion and pointed out that legends from earlier eras are not judged by the same standard as today’s title winners. To him, a larger sample size is essential to defining a legitimate champion.

For now, Bell continues to push the idea of a full-season points format while serving on the Playoff Committee. Meanwhile, NASCAR has at least committed to rotating the Championship 4 venue annually, ensuring no single track hands an advantage to a particular driver or team. Talks are also in motion to alter the format for good. It remains to be seen how far NASCAR is willing to make change.