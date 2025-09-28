mobile app bar

Christopher Bell Feels There Is Only One Format That Produces a Legitimate NASCAR Champion

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) on pit road prior to qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Feb 25, 2024; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) on pit road prior to qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Last year, after being knocked out at Martinsville and narrowly missing the Championship 4, Christopher Bell found himself at the center of a storm. Fans hammered the playoff format, questioned the fairness of the system, and appreciated how Bell handled the moment. Out of that uproar, NASCAR placed him on the Playoff Committee, designed to examine the format and recommend changes to strengthen the legitimacy of the championship.

Bell called the appointment an honor and said he valued the chance to contribute. The committee began weighing options ranging from altering the number of playoff drivers to trimming the length of the postseason and revisiting the Championship 4 format. But so far, not much has been announced.

Ahead of the Kansas race in the second round of the postseason this year, Bell was again asked about what format, according to him, defines a true champion during a scrum interview. His stance was clear. “I think there’s only one true legitimate champion crowning format, and that’s to count every race, and I think that’s how you get a legitimate champion.”

He added, “I’m hopeful that there is compromise on what we have now. I’ve been very vocal about taking as many as we can get. I think that 36 races or full points for the entire year is the way to go. And I think that is the best way to go. I don’t think that we’re going to get there. So, I’ll I’ll take whatever they give us. And anything more than one is better.”

On the SpeedFreaks’ Horsepower Hump Day podcast last month, Bell had outlined several proposals, including his preferred change: stripping non-playoff drivers of points during the final 10 races. He sided with Austin Dillon, who argued that keeping non-playoff cars from collecting points would eliminate interference that often impacts the postseason battle.

Bell also aimed at the current one-race, winner-take-all finale. He argued that such a format fails to crown a true champion and pointed out that legends from earlier eras are not judged by the same standard as today’s title winners. To him, a larger sample size is essential to defining a legitimate champion.

For now, Bell continues to push the idea of a full-season points format while serving on the Playoff Committee. Meanwhile, NASCAR has at least committed to rotating the Championship 4 venue annually, ensuring no single track hands an advantage to a particular driver or team. Talks are also in motion to alter the format for good. It remains to be seen how far NASCAR is willing to make change.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these