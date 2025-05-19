Christopher Bell Finds Support From NASCAR Fans After Joey Logano Promises Payback for North Wilkesboro Battle

Losing $1 million by just 0.829 seconds must sting. It made the defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, issue some hypocritical comments toward Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell after failing to beat him in Sunday’s All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. No points for guessing who the fans sided with on social media.

Advertisement

Bell had taken advantage of a two-tire pit stop during the race’s last caution and passed Logano with nine laps left. This came after Logano had successfully defended his position multiple times. However, Logano wasn’t pleased with how Bell was finally able to squeeze past him.

Speaking to the press afterward, he was asked how he would be handling things moving forward. He said, “I’ll race him the same way. That’s all it is. It is a race for a million dollars. I get it. But we race each other every week. We are like elephants. We don’t forget anything.”

As usual, the online community lashed back at him for trying to hold an unnecessary grudge.

OLD-FASHIONED SHORT TRACK RACIN’ ‼️ Check out Christopher Bell’s RACE WINNING MOVE over Joey Logano for his first #AllStarRace win! : @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/2JtWKyFLSp — ATYL Media (@ATYLmedia) May 19, 2025

One fan said, “Such a sorry example of a champion. Cannot congratulate the guy who raced him clean.” Another added, “Joey races everyone that way, but when it happens to him, he acts like he hasn’t ever raced that way. Own it, bro, it’s racing.”

There is also the possibility that such words are said just for the sake of drama. It isn’t often that such threats get translated into action on the track. One angry fan ranted, “Because he got beat?? That interview shows exactly why nobody likes him!”

To say nobody likes Logano might be a bit of an overstatement right now. But with interviews like these, he sure appears to be getting there fairly quickly.

Joey races everyone that way, but when it happens to him he acts like he hasn’t ever raced that way. Own it bro, it’s racing. — Coleman Owenby (@coleman_owenby) May 19, 2025

What instigated fans even more was that it was Bell on the other end. He is known to be one of the cleanest drivers in the garage and is well-liked by everyone. To criticize his racing methods, particularly when there was no flaw with it, naturally evoked anger.

One fan tried to reason this, saying, “Chris is one of the cleanest drivers in the sport. Love Joey, but he should watch the race. Everyone squeezes when it’s crunch time. Joey did it and Chris did it back maybe more effectively.”

Either way, Bell was the one who went home with a million dollars. Logano‘s words aren’t going to change that. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain finished in third place, followed by Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott. Attention now turns to Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.