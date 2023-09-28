Kyle Busch’s Decision to Sell KBM to Spire May Not Have Been as Difficult a Decision as It Seems

Throughout the years, Kyle Busch had built up his own truck series team from the ground up. They even won two Truck Series championships in 2015 and 2017. At one point there was even speculation that Busch’s son, Brexton, would one day race in his father’s Truck team.

However, everything seems to have come to an abrupt end, after Busch sold off the entirety of his team to Spire Motorsports recently. Just a little while back, Spire had been in the news after they acquired a $40 Million charter in the Cup Series. Now they seem to be taking over the Truck Series in a full-time capacity.

Kyle Busch parts ways with KBM after sale to Spire Motorsports



Despite the sale of this magnitude, it’s possible that the acquisition may not have been hugely complicated, after all, Busch had built the organization from scratch. This could be so because of the relationship shared by Busch and the Spire owner.

Interestingly, Spire Motorsports owner Jeff Dickerson used to be the agent and spotter for Busch during the early part of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Hence, considering that the pair have known each other for such an extended duration of time the sale procedure between Busch and Spire may have gone rather smoothly.

According to Fox, Busch mentioned, “I’m confident that our assets and employees are in good hands moving forward. I don’t see the winning ways changing at all. I’ve known the Spire guys for a long time and their recent investments in NASCAR show their commitment to success.” Stating his reason for letting go of KBM, Busch stated that he is in a different point in his life than where he was when he started the team.

The sale included the assets of Busch’s NASCAR team, Rowdy Manufacturing, and its chassis building operation and CNC machine shop. Additionally, the 77,000-square-foot facility located in Mooresville that houses KBM and Rowdy Manufacturing was also part of the deal with Spire.

What Spire’s recent acquisitions could mean for KBM in the coming decade?

Even though the team would perhaps not be called Kyle Busch Motorsports anymore, they plan on continuing with their winning ways. With the acquisition in place, Spire apparently plans to field three full-time trucks for the next Truck Series season. This would provide additional seats for their ever-growing roster of drivers.

As per initial speculations, two of the cars could be fielded by the likes of Nick Sanchez and Chase Purdy. For a team that has already been hugely successful, producing numerous drivers and funneling them up into the Cup Series, the takeover by Spire would only mean that they maintain that same tradition in the future as well.

It is left to be seen how the team performs under its new ownership, but the fans of the team would hope that they can carry the flag forward and cement themselves in the Truck Series in years to come.