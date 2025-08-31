mobile app bar

Christopher Bell More Optimistic Heading Into the Playoffs This Year After “Scary” Proposition Last Season

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Christopher Bell is feeling quite optimistic about the upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs. That’s a good feeling, especially considering that Bell failed to make the Championship 4 round last season and finished what he felt was a disappointing fifth place in the final season standings.

In a recent interview with WIS NEWS 10 in Columbia, South Carolina, the Norman, Oklahoma native compared his NASCAR Cup playoff campaign last year vs. how he hopes this year’s playoffs play out.

Bell admitted that his biggest concern, or you may want to call it somewhat of a relief, is how he feels this year’s playoff schedule is more to his liking and plays to his strengths behind the wheel of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

“So I will be honest, last year was really scary,” Bell said. “It was daunting the way that the schedule laid out. We had Atlanta Motor Speedway which has transitioned to a superspeedway nowadays, and we had that in the opening round. We had Talladega in there in the Round of 12.

“Where this year the schedule plays out a little bit better for me. So, that makes me more optimistic. We still have Talladega in the Round of 8 and that puts a lot of pressure on those Round of 8 drivers to either win at Las Vegas or Martinsville, the races surrounding the Talladega event.

“So, the Round of 16 is a great schedule for me with Darlington, Gateway and Bristol in it. Round of 12 is another really, really good schedule and group of races for us. So, I feel like we’re poised for a great playoff run.”

Admittedly, Bell struggled in the second half of this year’s regular season. After setting the Cup Series on fire by winning three races in a row early in the season (Atlanta, Austin and Phoenix), Bell has had a rough go of it since finishing runner-up in the 16th race of the season, Mexico City.

In the 10 races since his second place showing south of the border, Bell has endured seven finishes outside the top-10, three of which were even worse than 20th, and has just one top-five finish (runner-up at Watkins Glen).

While he would have liked to have been able to build upon the momentum from his showing at The Glen, Bell wrapped up the final two regular season races by finishing 21st at Richmond and 13th last weekend at Daytona, certainly not a strong way to enter the playoffs.

Plus, Bell not only has to worry about the other 15 drivers who have qualified for the playoffs, most notably his two JGR teammates: Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe. Hamlin is enjoying one of the best seasons of his 21-year Cup career, while Briscoe has had the best season of his Cup career so far in his first season of racing for the Gibbs camp.

The Round of 8 poses the most concern for Bell

If Bell is fortunate enough to once again make it through the Round of 16 and the Round of 12 quarterfinals to reach the Round of 8 playoff semifinals, he needs to do great in the first two races (Las Vegas and Talladega) because the final race of that round in last year’s playoffs, Martinsville, proved to be what cost him a shot at the Cup title.

Bell finished 22nd at the half-mile bullring, his worst outing of last season’s playoffs, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time because it kept him from advancing.

With the 10-race playoff schedule in 2025 somewhat different than last year, Bell knows what he has to do to reach the final round and hopefully have a shot at his first Cup championship.

“It’s just about going over there, dotting your I’s, crossing your T’s and making sure that you execute the races,” Bell said.

“Driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, I feel like my Camry is going to be plenty fast enough. I’ve just got to do my job driving.”

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

