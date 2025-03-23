Christopher Bell Promises Unprecedented NASCAR Experience After Ryan Blaney Puts to Rest Rumors Around Mexico Race

Rumors had been circulating that this season’s Mexico race might be shelved, with NASCAR potentially rerouting to Daytona. However, Ryan Blaney quashed these speculations, confirming the plans. Christopher Bell added to the fervor, expressing his eagerness for the fresh and thrilling prospect of competing on an international circuit before a new audience while heaping praise on the facilities.

During a media tour in Mexico, Bell had the opportunity to inspect the track and the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez facility firsthand, declaring them among the most impressive he has encountered. His enthusiasm spilled over during his appearance on the Rubbin is Racing podcast as well, where he could hardly contain his admiration for the same.

Bell optimistically forecasted, “I think Mexico is going to be a great event and it sure seems like they’re planning on packing the house. I think it’ll probably be the biggest road course race we’ve ever had in the NASCAR Cup series.”

Reflecting on the features of the facility, he remarked, “The facility is absolutely magnificent and, you know, that stadium section, I know I talked about it a lot but having a stadium section in a road course where the crowd is going to be completely surrounding the track and you go literally right through the grandstands there that coming right to the checkered flag too, that’s going to be an experience.”

When Ryan Blaney cleared the air about the Mexico race happening

Rumors had indicated that teams might pivot to the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on the weekend of June 15, bypassing Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. These speculations, vague and unfounded, left many questioning the rationale behind such a change.

During a media engagement at the Pennzoil 400 race weekend in Las Vegas, Blaney tackled these rumors, pondering if the shift was a “political thing.” He firmly quashed any doubts about the Mexico City race, confidently stating, “From my understanding, it’s happening 100%. The people down there were awesome. I really enjoyed it… Everybody down there is excited that we’re coming.”

His comments reassured many, reaffirming NASCAR’s commitment to returning to international soil. In fact, the international visit marks nearly three decades since the sport’s last overseas venture. Previously, NASCAR graced Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi oval in a string of exhibition races, part of a three-year stint that included earlier races at the Suzuka Circuit in 1996 and 1997.