“Come Over and Work With Me”: Getting Fired by John Madden Was A Blessing in Disguise for Joe Gibbs

The young NASCAR fan today knows Joe Gibbs only as the team owner of one of the most successful racing franchises in the history of stock car racing. However, the icon’s biography contains many more pages. One of the more interesting ones among them narrates how he took his first step towards professional coaching in the National Football League and found his place.

Gibbs was a student at San Diego State University, where he played football. After graduating from college, he walked over to Don Coryell, who was the head coach at the university, and volunteered to work as a coach.

Coryell put him in touch with his defensive coach, John Madden, and asked Gibbs to work on defense. Things could have gone down that route. But fate had other plans.

Gibbs said in an interview with Kyle Petty last year, “I started over with Madden. Then we had a spring game, and I wouldn’t give him the plays. He wanted the plays. I wouldn’t get into it because I was playing in the spring game. Had all my buddies. He fired me after the game. I walked to Coryell the next day, and I said, ‘Coach. John fired me.’ And he goes, ‘Shoot, fella, why don’t you come over and work with me on offense?’ So, that’s how I got to offense.”

Under Coryell, Gibbs absorbed technical passing concepts and a timing-based offense. He continued refining the ideas he learned and put them to great use when he got into the National Football League. Offense became his core identity eventually, and helped him create one of the most notable dynasties in the history of the NFL.

How Gibbs got the chance to coach the Washington Redskins

In the interview, Petty asked Gibbs to talk about the chance he got to be the head coach of the Washington Redskins in 1980. Following a loss that he encountered with the San Diego Chargers, he received a call from Bobby Beathard, who was one of the most influential front office executives in the NFL and the general manager of the Redskins.

Understandably, Gibbs had been completely thrilled with the opportunity to interview for such a coveted position. He said, “We flew to New York, not Washington. Mr. Cooke [Jack Kent Cooke] is in the hotel there. I started interviewing with him, and he was so intimidating. About halfway through the interview, he said, ‘Hey, Joe. I own that building there.'”

“And he pointed at the Chrysler Building. No way. No way. I’m talking to a guy who owns the Chrysler Building. I’m sitting here. I’m so intimidated. I didn’t sleep for two days. I was so excited, and then it dawned on me. All those people were counting on me. We got to win.” Little has to be said about what came after.

Hiring Gibbs reshaped the entire organization and led to winning three Super Bowls. Looking back at the adventure he has enjoyed all these years, the coach can’t help but be glad that he has gotten to live out so many dreams of his.