“He Came Unhinged”: Samantha Busch Recalls the Day Kyle Busch Was Ejected From the Summer Shootout

Kyle Busch has often acknowledged that marriage to Samantha and fatherhood have reshaped him. While his daughter, Lennix, draws out his softer side, where he’s painting her nails or dancing with her, his son, Brexton, now competing in Legends cars after time in midget racing, has made him more mindful of his own conduct on track. Brexton began racing after watching his father in NASCAR, and Busch knows he serves as his son’s role model.

That same connection has also made Busch fiercely protective, wanting Brexton to win whenever he’s earned it. Any perceived wrongdoing against his son on track quickly gets under his skin, and at times, it has landed him in trouble.

One such episode was recalled by Samantha Busch on her Certified Oversharer podcast. Joined by NASCAR broadcaster Kaitlyn Vincie to discuss the reality behind racing’s glamor, she was asked about Busch’s demeanor when Brexton competes and whether fellow parents fear him, given his “Rowdy” persona and sometimes temper. Samantha admitted Busch has clashed with others, though mostly verbally.

She narrated, “He (Busch) was kicked out of Summer Shootout last year… Brexton went out there for Bando. They threw a green flag but put out the caution lights. And so Brexton and some of the kids slowed down. Some of the other kids sped up, and so Brexton got KO’d.”

“So, Kyle went to the official, and I think one of the other dads, and they were like, ‘Dude, that’s not fair. You guys missed the call. You should let the kids fix their car and restart the race.’ They told him no. I’m pretty sure he motherf***ed the official… I want to say he really came unhinged.”

“I get it. I think any person could know when your kid is in a sport, you are like the calmest, nicest person, and then you are like completely feral in a split second… So he got kicked out… He had to pay a fine, and his fine was like $200, and out of principle, he would not pay it… He finally paid it so he could come back this year,” she continued.

Busch’s approach to both racing and life has shifted since becoming a father. He not only attends Brexton’s races but actively promotes his career, having mapped out a step-by-step plan to ease him into full-time competition. Brexton, in turn, is following the path his father has laid out.