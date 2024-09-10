Top-3 NASCAR Drivers Who Own Businesses Outside of Racing

In today’s day and age, NASCAR drivers don’t have racing as their only job. A lot of them have businesses that they have to look after. Usually, it has something to do with racing, but a lot of them have other ventures as well. Some of the biggest names who have businesses outside of racing are Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. All three have been prominent race car drivers who have battled for championships.

Chastain owns a few businesses and ‘Melon Man Brands’ is one of them. It is a merchandising company specializing in wearables and collector’s items. These include t-shirts, hats, and diecasts. The other business he owns — not related to racing — is called JDI Farms. The business is owned by Chastain, his father, and his brother. The farm is known to grow some fantastic watermelons and is located in Punta Gorda, Florida. It’s the reason why the #1 driver has been nicknamed ‘Watermelon Man’.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. has an aviation company called MTJ Aviation. It is an ARGUS Gold and WYVERN-registered company, operating Delta private jets. It is mainly for the medical community as it specializes in medical transportation, especially when it comes to organs for transplants. It also provides travel services for doctors specializing in organ transplants.

And then there’s the retired NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Few in the NASCAR community have as many business ventures as the two-time Xfinity Series champion. Most of them are related to racing like Dirty Mo Media, JR Motorsports, and CARS Tour to name a few. However, he owns several non-racing companies as well. One of them is Whiskey River Beer & Wings. The restaurant chain is located at two airports at the moment — Charlotte and Fort Lauderdale.

Another such company he owns is Filtertime. The 49-year-old owns it with Blake Koch and the company is a subscription-based air filter service. The company delivers. the air filters to the customer’s doorstep at nominal prices, without any additional shipping charges. It’s the same as going to a store and getting the filters.

Aside from these three, there are quite a few others who also run their businesses outside of racing. These businesses sometimes also invest in NASCAR, which makes it highly profitable for both the owners and the overall sport.