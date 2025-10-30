Connor Zilisch Wants to ‘Enjoy the Feeling’ of Winning in Xfinity as He Rises to NASCAR’s Big Leagues in 2026

Connor Zilisch’s rookie Xfinity campaign isn’t even in the books yet, but the focus has already started shifting to what’s next. On August 23, 2025, Trackhouse Racing announced a multi-year deal that will see the 19-year-old phenom step up to the Cup Series in 2026. Still, before turning the page, Zilisch wants to savor every ounce of his Xfinity success and close out the season the right way.

With ten wins to his name, he will head into Phoenix Raceway on Saturday as the clear favorite. Even Kevin Harvick weighed in, saying that if Zilisch, or Corey Heim in the Truck Series, fails to seal the deal, it would be “a big embarrassment” given the dominance they’ve shown all year.

For now, Zilisch’s focus is squarely on the finale. “Pressure is a privilege,” he said while talking to Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

“This is my last year racing Xfinity. I’m going to be in the Cup Series next year, and I’m going to struggle. And I want to enjoy this feeling of being the guy with 10 wins and the one going into the last race is, as the one who’s been the favorite for the last couple of months.”

“I want to enjoy this feeling, and I want to go out and make the most of it and try and give my team what they deserve and the championship they deserve. And if we don’t, is this year going to be a failure? Not at all. I feel like no matter what, this year has been a success. And I’ve tried to remind my guys that and tell them that no matter what happens this weekend, we don’t look at this year as this weekend defines our season.”

For someone his age, Zilisch carries a veteran’s mindset. He knows how difficult it is to balance expectation with gratitude, but he’s learned to channel that energy into excitement.

He understands that it’s tough to accept the defeat, but more than anything, he is excited for the chance to go out here and race for a championship in his rookie year. So, he just tries to remember that and remind himself to be excited about the opportunity he has.

Earlier in the season, Phoenix dealt him a humbling P16 finish, proof that the desert mile gives nothing for free. Yet, as the curtain closes on his breakout year, Zilisch is positive about leaving it all on the track. Win or lose, he intends to make his final Xfinity start one to remember before stepping into NASCAR’s top tier.