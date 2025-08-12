Corey Heim Admits to Clashing With His Girlfriend in Monopoly Because of Their Competitive Nature

Corey Heim, the current leader in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings with six wins, 11 top-fives, and 13 top-10s, has built his résumé across a variety of disciplines, from legend cars and Super Late Models to ARCA, finding success at nearly every step on his climb to the Trucks. Yet his competitive streak clearly isn’t confined to the racetrack.

Advertisement

In a recent sit-down with Jeff Gluck for the 12 Questions segment, the Tricon Garage driver was asked about the last time he got overly competitive. Heim admitted it happened off the track with his girlfriend, Taylor Reimer, during a spirited round of Monopoly. Both fiercely competitive, their games can quickly turn into battles of wills.

Recalling one flashpoint, Heim said, “There was one instance where I went to go check my phone, and I forgot to charge her rent for being on my property. And I’m like, ‘Hey, weren’t you on my property?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, but you weren’t paying attention. You have to tell me that I owe you money for rent.’

“And I’m like, ‘What? That’s not how a board game works. If you’re on my property, you pay me rent.’ She’s like, ‘No, you weren’t paying attention.’ So, the next time comes around, and I was on some other person’s property, and I was doing everything I could to make sure they didn’t know I was on it, and they forgot.”

As he recounted the payback, Heim added, “And she called me out on it because I got so worked up when she was on my property! I was like, ‘Taylor, you can’t be a hypocrite. You just did the same thing!’ And she’s like, ‘Well, you’re a hypocrite because you got mad about it.’ So that is part of the game, I guess.”

On the racing front, fresh off his Watkins Glen victory, Heim now heads to Richmond for the Friday night race on August 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET. In three career starts there, he’s logged one top-five and another top-10. With the momentum he’s carrying, it would be no stretch to expect the 23-year-old to be in the mix on the short track once again.