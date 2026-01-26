Mark Martin Details How Rick Hendrick Convinced Him to Make Full-Time NASCAR Return After Leaving Roush

Hendrick Motorsports’ 2009 Cup Series team was legendary, with Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Few teams in history have boasted such a strong garage, and fewer have lived up to the potential. Martin was the final piece of the puzzle that owner Rick Hendrick put together in creating this line-up, and how he did so makes for an interesting story.

After quitting Roush Racing in 2006, Martin had decided to step back from full-time racing. He was pushing 50 at the time and knew that he couldn’t compete at the level he once did.

He drove part-time schedules in 2007 and 2008, limiting himself to a maximum of 24 races per season. But for some reason, Hendrick desperately wanted him to race the No. 5 car.

The first time he gave Martin a call, he kept beating around the bush with unrelated questions until the driver forced things out himself. Martin spoke about this in an interview on Kenny Wallace’s YouTube channel.

He said on Kenny Wallace’s YouTube channel, “Rick and I weren’t buddies. We didn’t talk much. He calls me up and starts asking me how many races I am running and what’s the deal with the army. The army was a sponsor. He kept asking me all these questions, and finally, I went, ‘What is it, Rick?'”

Martin had been left quite taken aback by the response he got. He rejected the request the first time. But Hendrick did not let him off easily. He called a second time, only for Martin to say no again. But then, the NASCAR legend starting having second thoughts. In 2008, he came extremely close to winning races and failed to do so. This made him want to taste blood again.

Martin added, “I couldn’t do it unless Arlene agreed to it because, you know, I made a commitment to her. So, I don’t know. I laid something out there that Arlene agreed with, and I agreed with it, and Rick didn’t negotiate. He just took it.” NASCAR fans will thank the gods that a mutual common ground was reached between all three of them.

He went on to win five races in the 2009 season and finished second in the points table, next only to his teammate, Johnson. The season remains one of his best and increased his total win count to a staggering 40.