Corey LaJoie Urges 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, “Step Up”

Over the past couple of years, a lot of NASCAR drivers have been seen walking around with some of the best sneakers and shoes around town. This became even more evident when Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin started the 23XI Racing team, which enabled the promotion of the NBA legend’s iconic Jordan brand in the form of paint jobs and, of course, sneakers.

Heading into race weekends, it has become a common sight to witness 23XI Racing drivers wearing the latest kicks from the Jordan collection. However, this seemingly has upset fellow driver Corey LaJoie, who recently put out a video on social media calling out Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace for their shoe game while presenting his own preferred choice of cool kicks.

Corey LaJoie mocks Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick’s Jordan Collection

Speaking in the video posted by LaJoie on his social media, the Spire Motorsports driver claimed, “Alright, I got something to say. Every week, Tyler Reddick shows up to the garage.”

“Him and Bubba, ‘Oh you got the new Air Jordans. Got the 12s, got the J Balvin collection.’ Do you know what they don’t have? They don’t have these (pointing to his shoes). They ain’t got the Toe Maters… Step up that shoe game.”

Seemingly LaJoie seems to have lost his cool with the 23XI Racing boys and them constantly showing off their Michael Jordan shoe collection. But instead of flaunting even more expensive kicks, LaJoie decided to showcase some of his novelty Cars movie themed shoes.

Could 23XI Racing driver get their line of Jordan shoes?

Nike’s Air Jordans have famously collaborated with quite a few celebrities over time. With one-of-a-kind kicks such as the J Balvin collection or the Travis Scott line. Considering this, one might wonder if the 23XI Racing drivers like Wallace or Reddick could get something like that.

Well, for Wallace, doing such a thing would be hard because he is sponsored by Colombia and it would result in a conflict of interest for them. But there is a chance for such a collaborative line with Reddick. But one would think that Reddick would have to do something as big as win the championship or achieve some major record for Jordan to even think about it.

Regardless, a driver-specific line, be it Hamlin or the 23XI Racing boys, would serve as a great marketing opportunity for both the team and the drivers as well as the sport in general. For a sport like NASCAR that has been trying to tap into the younger fan base, a marketing opportunity like this would surely not disappoint to garner the attention of the younger populace.