Could Danica Patrick Be Inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame?

As a racecar driver, Danica Patrick broke several barriers and set new records with her on-track accomplishments and her massive media presence. She was once a household name in INDYCAR and then subsequently in NASCAR. Now, she runs her own podcast while also working as a Sky Sports F1 reporter, leading a busy life that focuses mainly on her passions: good food, great wine, fitness, and hosting her podcast.

But coming back to her diverse career and her role as a pioneer in many regards, one wonders if Patrick could one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

So first, let’s look at her career and achievements.

Danica Patrick’s career and achievements in INDYCAR and NASCAR

No sooner had Patrick’s parents gotten her a go-kart, a 10-year-old Danica Patrick found her knack for racing. In no time, she started winning several regional and national go-kart titles. Following this, she left the Midwest at 16 years of age to try her luck amidst the extremely tough competition in the world of European road racing.

Danica surprised the racing community by finishing fourth in her first Indianapolis 500, back in 2005. With that, she became the first woman to have ever led laps in the iconic race and to score a top-5 besides that.

In 2008, Patrick stunned the world again by becoming the first woman to bag a triumph in the IndyCar Series by winning the Indy Japan 300 race.

Fast forward to 2013, Patrick transitioned to the NASCAR Cup Series, where she made headlines in the 55th Daytona 500 race by winning the pole and setting the fastest time in the qualifying. Moreover, she finished 8th in the race; the highest for any woman in the ‘Great American Race’.

But other than that, her career, particularly in NASCAR, didn’t have much in the name of big moments or achievements. Of course, the several incidents and wrecks she had with her competitors on the racetrack over the years didn’t help her image much among the fans.

In fact, several folks inside the racing community have wondered how her career in INDYCAR would’ve turned out had she not switched to stock cars. Perhaps, she could’ve gone to compete for a championship even, who knows?

Yet regardless of Patrick’s on-track achievements, her presence off the track remained massive during her career amid sponsors.

Why is Danica Patrick sought after by the sponsors?

In the world of auto racing, the sponsors keep the drivers and the teams afloat. Although Danica Patrick has just one win in her entire NASCAR career, there is a reason why she has always been one of those few coveted drivers that the sponsors look forward to funding.

While siding with a driver who wins races and championships is one way to get air time, aligning with someone as popular as Danica Patrick can bear fruits as well. Needless to say, such is the case with Danica Patrick as she has been voted the IRL’s most popular driver several times since her debut in 2005.

Due to Danica’s status as a successful female in a sport dominated mostly by men, the amount of exposure that Patrick received was just inevitable. Meijer, AirTran Airways, Coca-Cola, XM Satellite Radio, Motorola, and Tissot are a few of the many companies that have partnered up with Danica Patrick over the years.

However, none of them have been as dominant as GoDaddy. Since becoming a ‘Go Daddy girl’ in 2006, Patrick was seen in an array of commercials, many of which have been aired on Super Bowl Sunday. GoDaddy was the primary sponsor for Danica Patrick’s Indy Car as well as her SHR ride in the Cup Series.

Can Patrick be a Hall of Famer yet?

Now considering her on-track achievements and her off-track contributions, it’s tricky to put Danica Patrick into contention for the Hall of Fame. Sure, the same could’ve been said for Dale Earnhardt Jr., but his achievements and contributions to NASCAR were pretty huge, especially when it comes to the latter, and especially more so compared to Patrick.

Besides, there have been big snubs to the Hall of Fame, such as Buddy Baker, Smokey Yunick, A. J. Foyt, and Ricky Rudd.

So on that note, it’s unlikely that Danica Patrick would ever get a nomination to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.