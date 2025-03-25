“Cute Cute Cute”: Bubba Wallace’s Wife Amanda Joins in as NASCAR Fans React to Denny Hamlin’s Fiancée Jordan Fish’s Baby Bump

Denny Hamlin had a special person in attendance during Sunday’s Cup Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Jordan Fish, his fiancée, was among those cheering for him. Fish is currently pregnant with their third child and the pictures that came out of the 1.5-mile intermediate track have sent social media into a frenzy.

The couple revealed last December that they were going to have yet another baby after Taylor (11) and Molly (7). The baby is due in June, and Fish had quite the baby bump to show for it. Reacting to the pictures she posted on her Instagram handle, Amanda Wallace [wife of Bubba Wallace] wrote, “Cute cute cute.”

A fan wrote, “Cutest little baby bump!!! So happy for yall!” The relationship between Hamlin and Fish has been a giant roller coaster over the years. They met in 2007 in a Charlotte Bobcats game. They began dating in 2009 and welcomed Taylor in 2013. In 2017, Molly was born. Things took a massive hit in 2021 when Fish publicly announced that they were split up.

However, love prevailed in the end. The couple arrived at the 2022 NASCAR Awards Banquet together. In January 2024, they announced that they were engaged to be married. Fish funnily trolled Hamlin’s attempts at securing a Cup Series championship on her Instagram handle, stating, “Rings: DH 0, Jordan 1.”

Another fan wrote below her recent post, “You look radiant God bless you, baby, and the family.” Yet another comment read, “I love these 2 I hope she has her baby on my birthday June 12th!!” Taylor and Molly are excited to be big sisters. The one question that remains was voiced by a fan who asked, “Is the Baby a boy or girl?” Guess the world will know soon.

In the meantime, Hamlin has been powering his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry to decent finishes in the 2025 season. He has two top-5 finishes and three top-10 finishes after the first six races of the year. None can say for sure if a championship awaits him yet. But victory lane visits are surely on the cards.

He has secured 54 Cup Series wins in his career thus far. Self-admittedly, he wants to reach at least 60 wins before he calls it quits with racing altogether. His fans await with bated breaths to see how far he can go this season towards that goal.