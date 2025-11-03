Denny Hamlin Refuses to Blame Goodyear After Persistent Tire Woes Crush His Championship Dream

From the very start of the Phoenix weekend, the warning signs were clear about the tire situation. The one-hour practice session had already been marred by chaos, with at least six drivers suffering tire failures and four separate red flags halting the action.

What began as a troublesome preview turned into the defining storyline of the championship race itself, as every one of the four title contenders, including Denny Hamlin, battled tire issues before the day was over.

From Chase Briscoe’s early misfortune to Larson’s own mid-race scare, tire trouble became the equalizer that spared no contender. But the drama reached its breaking point in the closing laps when William Byron’s right-rear tire gave way while running second, sending his No. 24 Chevrolet into the SAFER barrier in Turn 3.

That single moment flipped the race on its head, snatching the lead from Denny Hamlin and serving Kyle Larson the lifeline he needed to claim his second Cup championship.

Once the caution flew on Lap 309, strategy went out the window. Brad Keselowski, Ryan Preece, and Alex Bowman gambled by staying out on worn tires, while six others opted for right-sides only. Hamlin and his crew went the conservative route, bolting on four fresh Goodyears, but the call dropped him to 11th in the running order.

Larson restarted on the outside of Row 3, Hamlin lined up on the bottom of Row 5, both gunning for the same dream. When the green flag waved, Larson surged forward while Hamlin found himself boxed in. Two laps later, Larson took the checkered flag in third, the highest among the Championship 4, winning his second Bill France Cup, while Hamlin could manage only sixth.

Yet, even after the heartbreak of that magnitude, Hamlin refused to point fingers at Goodyear. “Well, I think they (Goodyear) did a great job all season long, and it’s not their fault that we’re running the tires flat. So, I really applaud them and the tires that they’ve continued to bring to the racetrack and keep pushing the limits on softer to try to put it back in the driver’s hands. It’s the teams,” Hamlin said post-race.

The #11 JGR driver acknowledged the reality of modern Cup racing that teams push tire pressures to the brink because that’s where the performance lies. “It’s not the design of the tire. We’re just running our tires super low because that’s where they perform the best, and everyone’s testing the limits, and a lot of people found it.”

However, no amount of reasons could help Hamlin with his disappointment. A dejected Hamlin admitted his spirit had hit rock bottom, saying, as of now, he doesn’t even want to race a car again as his fun meter’s pegged. Still, for a competitor as consistent as Hamlin, walking away seems easier said than done. His love for the sport and his unfulfilled pursuit of the Cup title will likely pull him back into the fight once more.