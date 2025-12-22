NASCAR Insider Reveals Michael Jordan’s Attitude Inside the Courtroom During the Antitrust Trial

When Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and global icon, stepped into a Charlotte federal courtroom to testify for 23XI Racing against NASCAR, it was not to relive his past glories but to wage a battle that reflected his serious business edge. This is why he didn’t go easy, even against Bob Pockrass, one of the most recognizable journalists in the sport.

Advertisement

The lawsuit began as an antitrust lawsuit complaint in October 2024 and reached a settlement earlier month. 23XI Racing, co-owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin, argued that NASCAR’s business model was monopolistic and sought relief from the same. After eight days of trial and negotiation, the case ended in terms that were largely favorable for Cup Series teams.

Pockrass, a Fox Sports reporter and insider, was one of the most consistent and notable voices throughout this sequence. But unlike most others reporting on the matter, Pockrass drew a direct and rare rebuke from Jordan himself.

According to insiders, the basketball star publicly called the reporter out for covering stories that were leaning closer to NASCAR’s perspective of the matter.

Pockrass addressed this during a conversation on the Awful Announcing Podcast. He confirmed that Jordan had singled him out during the trial while discussing broader media coverage, but remained calm and collected over why he might have done so. He said, “We have a little bit of an arrogant saying in our business. If you don’t want it printed, don’t let it happen. Right?”

“When you’re in this business, and you’re commentating, and you’re writing, you shouldn’t be surprised if somebody… Emotions are high in this lawsuit. It’s a lot of money for a lot of people. Jordan was risking the future of his team by making this lawsuit. He had over 100 employees counting on him to win the lawsuit.”

Under such Pockrass, he believes that it is natural for Jordan’s emotions to have been high.

Michael Jordan loves trash talk and @bobpockrass was on the receiving end of some MJ trash talk during the NASCAR trial. pic.twitter.com/M0kRB98RTc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2025

Pockrass still isn’t sure what part of the coverage he made didn’t sit well with Jordan, but he has understood that such altering viewpoints are only normal in such cases. The incident reflected how highly charged the atmosphere surrounding the lawsuit was.

Pockrass continued to complete his coverage of the trial despite the tension and helped the public understand the issue. Jordan’s confrontation with a reporter who wasn’t directly involved with the lawsuit showed how much the things mattered to him emotionally.