“That’s When It First Hit Me”: Pitbull Reflects on the Moment That Drew Him to NASCAR Ownership

Armando Christian Pérez, known all over the world as Pitbull, or Mr. 305, became a team co-owner in NASCAR in 2021 by joining Trackhouse Racing and his involvement drew a lot of attention to the Cup Series from around the world. It fulfilled the purpose that Justin Marks, the team’s founder, had for bringing him in.

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Celebrities, however, only join a venture when it’s of benefit to them, no matter how much they love it from a personal standpoint. So, what made Pitbull, one of the most recognizable faces in the music industry, look NASCAR’s way.

SLAM! is a network of tuition-free public schools that focuses on education for the underrepresented communities in the United States. Pitbull, as the founder of this network, opened its first school in Miami back in 2012. and the students who were a part of this school influenced him into buying a stake in Trackhouse.

Pitbull revealed this during a recent conversation with former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty. He said, “When we first opened the school, they brought a NASCAR and parked it right in front of the school. When you see the faces of these kids… It looked like they saw a spaceship. That’s when I saw the disconnect for the first time.”

“That’s when I said, ‘Wow, these kids don’t even know about this world. These kids may want to be drivers. They may want to be engineers or technicians. They may want to work in a pick crew and owner.’ So, that’s when it first hit me.”

Pitbull believed that his involvement in the sport would introduce new horizons to the kids, and it is the biggest reason why he signed the papers.

Is Pitbull still a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing?

The two people Marks approached first when he decided to start a professional racing team were Pitbull and Daniel Suarez. Suarez, too, is a Mexican-born driver and only recently gained his American citizenship. The two of them played crucial roles in building the foundations of the team and making it what it is today.

That said, neither are associated with the team any longer. Pitbull announced in February 2025 that his partnership with the team would be terminated with immediate effect. No particular reason was provided for his departure and Suarez, after years of prolongation, was let go by the team at the end of the 2025 Cup Series season. He drives for Spire Motorsports now.

Trackhouse Racing continues to operate without them. It is owned by Marks and Avenue Sports Fund, a private investment group. Shane van Gisbergen, Connor Zilisch, and Ross Chastain drive for it.