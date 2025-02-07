Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Offer Valuable Advice to New Parents

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt are the proud parents of two little daughters. They often show up together on Dirty Mo Media podcasts to answer questions from fans about raising children. In the maiden episode of a new segment called Bless your ‘Hardt, they got to it again. This time, a fan had wanted to know if they had any advice to survive the newborn stage.

Amy went first and noted how his wife must be stressed and tired, considering babies are usually awake at the oddest hours. She asked him to care for her by bringing her things and being as supportive as he could. She also told him not to worry about the baby unnecessarily when it’s quiet and appears still.

Dale Jr. picked up, “Don’t worry as much. Relax. You’re doing great. Try to do the things that you can. There’s a lot of things that only the mother can do and that the dad physically doesn’t have the tools to do. So, pick as many nights as you’re comfortable with and willing to be the one that does the bottle or changes the diaper.”

He continued to note how he loved doing such activities that let his daughters see him. He’d wanted to make them feel like he was involved in caring for them as well and that he wasn’t just another face in the background. “I wanted them to count and depend on me too, right?” he asked with a laugh.

All this talk of newborn babies reminded the popular icon of the times when Isla Rose (their daughter) was one. Amy said that she had reflux for seven months and that they couldn’t lay her flat. She had to be laid on her chest or be rocked to sleep. Dale Jr. quipped fondly about helping his wife with getting their daughter to sleep.

“Try to enjoy it, instead of stressing,” Amy said. “That’s really hard to do. It’s easier said than done. But the second kid is a totally different ballgame. You don’t feel so stressed out and nervous.” The fan must have surely been left pleased with their answer. Isla was the first child that Dale Jr. and Amy had. She is six years old now.

Their second child, Nicole Lorraine, was born in October 2020. She is four years old now. Together, the family of four resides in their mansion in Mooresville, North Carolina.